14 for champions Galway, 13 for Kilkenny - All-Ireland finalists dominate 2019 All-Star nominations

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS GALWAY lead the way on the shortlist for the 2019 Camogie All-Star award nominations with 14 players included.

Galway’s Sarah Dervan, Shauna Healy and Niamh Kilkenny all earn nominations. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Goalkeeper Sarah Healy, captain Sarah Dervan and All-Ireland final Player of the Match Niamh Kilkenny all get the nod on the 45-strong shortlist, along with defenders Heather Cooney, Shauna Healy, Emma Helebert, Tara Kenny and Lorraine Ryan.

Aoife Donohue joins Kilkenny in the midfield category, while goal-scoring heroes in the final and Oranmore/Maree clubmates Ailish O’Reilly and Niamh Hanniffy, dual star Caitriona Cormican, Noreen Coen and Carrie Dolan are the forwards nominated.

Runners-up Kilkenny, who Cathal Murray’s Tribe beat by six points in the Croke Park showpiece in front of a record-breaking crowd of 24,730, have 13 players on the shortlist.

2018 Player of the Year Anne Dalton, co-captain Meighan Farrell and goalkeeper Emma Kavanagh represent the Cats along with defenders Kellyann Doyle, Catherine Foley, Edwina Keane, Claire Phelan and Grace Walsh.

Anne Dalton is nominated once again. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Davina Tobin is put forward in midfield alongside Farrell, as Denise Gaule, Katie Power, Michelle Quilty and Miriam Walsh all earn nominations in attack.

Semi-finalists Tipperary and Cork have nine and four nominations come their way respectively, the Rebels seeing their three-in-a-row bid ended by Galway at the last four hurdle.

It’s two defenders and two forwards recognised from Paudie Murray’s side; Hannah Looney, Pamela Mackey, Linda Collins and Amy O’Connor all included, while Tipperary on the other hand, have over double that on the shortlist.

Goalkeeper Caoimhe Bourke, defenders Julianne Bourke, Karen Kennedy, Eimear Loughman and Clodagh Quirke, midfielder Mary Ryan and forwards Cáit Devane, Ereena Fryday and Eibhlís McDonald all make the cut.

Niamh Mulcahy and Eimear Loughman are both on the shortlist. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Then it’s four for Waterford and one for Limerick.

The Déise, who exited at the quarter-final stage after defeat to Galway, have Lorraine Bray nominated in defence, Áine Lyng in midfield, while Beth Carton and Niamh Rockett are in the mix of forwards.

The Treaty’s top-scorer and long-time stalwart Niamh Mulcahy deservedly completes the nominated line-up.

The final 15 will be announced at the 16th annual Camogie All-Star awards banquet at the Citywest Hotel on Saturday, 19 October. This year’s winning team will join the 2018 side on the second-ever All-Star Tour to New York in November.

Westmeath All-Ireland winning manager Johnny Greville. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Elsewhere, All-Ireland winning bosses Ian Brick (Kerry), Johnny Greville (Westmeath) and Cathal Murray (Galway) go head-to-head for the Manager of the Year award, which will also be announced on the night.

Nominees for the 2019 Soaring Stars Awards for the intermediate and Premier Junior championships will be announced later this week, with those up for Player of the Year in each of the three categories revealed next week.

Camogie All-Stars Awards 2019 sponsored by Liberty Insurance, nominees list

Goalkeepers: Caoimhe Bourke (Tipperary), Emma Kavanagh (Kilkenny), Sarah Healy (Galway)

Full-back line: Julianne Bourke (Tipperary), Sarah Dervan (Galway), Catherine Foley (Kilkenny), Shauna Healy (Galway), Edwina Keane (Kilkenny), Tara Kenny (Galway), Eimear Loughman (Tipperary), Pamela Mackey (Cork), Grace Walsh (Kilkenny)

Half-back line: Lorraine Bray (Waterford), Heather Cooney (Galway), Kellyann Doyle (Kilkenny), Emma Helebert (Galway), Karen Kennedy (Tipperary), Hannah Looney (Cork), Claire Phelan (Kilkenny), Clodagh Quirke (Tipperary), Lorraine Ryan (Galway)

Amy O'Connor is one of four Cork players on the shortlist. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Midfield: Aoife Donohue (Galway), Meighan Farrell (Kilkenny), Niamh Kilkenny (Galway), Áine Lyng (Waterford), Mary Ryan (Tipperary), Davina Tobin (Kilkenny)

Half-forward line: Anne Dalton (Kilkenny), Carrie Dolan (Galway), Ereena Fryday (Tipperary), Denise Gaule (Kilkenny), Eibhlís McDonald (Tipperary), Niamh Mulcahy (Limerick), Amy O’Connor (Cork), Katie Power (Kilkenny), Niamh Rockett (Waterford)

Full-forward Line: Beth Carton (Waterford), Noreen Coen (Galway), Linda Collins (Cork), Caitriona Cormican (Galway), Cáit Devane (Tipperary), Niamh Hanniffy (Galway), Ailish O’Reilly (Galway), Michelle Quilty (Kilkenny), Miriam Walsh (Kilkenny)

Manager of the Year 2019 sponsored by Liberty Insurance, nominees list

Ian Brick (Kerry), Johnny Greville (Westmeath), Cathal Murray (Galway)

