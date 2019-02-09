This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Changing times for bitter rivals as a new domestic football season kicks off

Cork City and Dundalk will contest the President’s Cup today for the fourth year in a row.

By Paul Dollery Saturday 9 Feb 2019, 6:45 AM
35 minutes ago 250 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4484331

THREE MONTHS SINCE they brought the curtain down on the 2018 season in Irish football, Cork City and Dundalk will renew hostilities today to launch a new campaign.

Aiming to win the President’s Cup for the fourth consecutive year, City host the reigning Premier Division and FAI Cup holders at Turner’s Cross [5.30pm].

Chris Shields Chris Shields of Dundalk under pressure from Cork City's Karl Sheppard during the 2018 President's Cup fixture. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Significant changes have occurred in both camps over the winter.

For the Leesiders, nine players have moved on. Among the departees are last season’s leading goalscorer Kieran Sadlier (Doncaster Rovers), popular full-back Steven Beattie (Chattanooga Red Wolves) and versatile midfielder Jimmy Keohane (Rochdale), who was one of the club’s player-of-the-year candidates in 2018.

Sufficient experience and pedigree remains in John Caulfield’s ranks to justify an expectation that Cork City can again compete at the right end of the Premier Division table. Dan Casey (Bohemians), Daire O’Connor (UCD) and James Tilley (on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion) also look like promising additions, while Kevin O’Connor has returned on loan from Preston North End.

There has been plenty of outgoing traffic at Dundalk too, with the likes of Dylan Connolly (AFC Wimbledon), Ronan Murray (Sligo Rovers), Karolis Chvedukas (Waterford) and Stephen O’Donnell (retired) no longer part of the squad. Crucially, the Lilywhites have avoided losing any key players from their double triumph.

However, the most notable figure to bid farewell to Oriel Park was manager Stephen Kenny. Having guided the club to four league titles, two FAI Cups and two League Cups — not to mention a memorable European run in 2016 — Kenny is now lending his expertise to Irish football at international level.

With the mantle passing to Vinny Perth, Kenny’s former assistant, Dundalk’s rivals will be hoping for a tricky transition in order to boost their own prospects of success. On paper, the double champions certainly appear to hold all the aces.

Backed by American owners Peak6 — whose ambitions extend beyond domestic dominance — Dundalk added further muscle to a formidable squad by securing the services of ex-Ireland U21 goalkeeper Aaron McCarey, former Watford midfielder Sean Murray, midfielder Jordan Flores from Wigan Athletic and winger Daniel Kelly from Bohemians.

Stephen Kenny and Vinny Perth celebrate with The Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup Vinny Perth and Stephen Kenny celebrate after last November's FAI Cup final. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Their bid for a fifth Premier Division title in six seasons begins at home to Sligo Rovers next Friday. Cork City will negotiate a difficult opener against a new-look St Patrick’s Athletic side at Richmond Park. Before then, the President’s Cup will be at stake as Irish football’s standard-setters of recent years lock horns again.

Last season’s six games between the sides produced four wins for Dundalk, including November’s 2-1 victory in the FAI Cup final at the Aviva Stadium. In the 2018 President’s Cup fixture, City overturned a 2-0 half-time deficit to emerge 4-2 winners at Oriel Park.

According to Cork City’s injury bulletin, Garry Comerford, Shane Daly-Bütz, John Kavanagh and Ronan Coughlan will all miss today’s game, while Karl Sheppard is rated as doubtful. For Dundalk, Jamie McGrath and Jordan Flores are ruled out. 

“I think anyone who appreciates football must admire the incredible level Cork City and Dundalk have reached over recent years to be in the final once again,” said President Michael D Higgins, who will be in attendance at Turner’s Cross.

He added: “It is going to be a fantastic occasion once again and one I’m very much looking forward to.” 

Tickets for today’s game will be available at the gate. No live TV coverage is scheduled. 

Following a tough Six Nations opening defeat to England, Joe Schmidt will look to regroup against a dangerous Scotland side. This week, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey are joined by Bernard Jackman to assess the damage of last weekend and look ahead to the clash in Murrayfield:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

