This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 14 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'This will take some time to recover from physically'

Novak Djokovic prevailed against Roger Federer in the longest ever final played at Wimbledon.

By AFP Sunday 14 Jul 2019, 8:48 PM
34 minutes ago 2,265 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4724720

Wimbledon 2019 - Day Thirteen - The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer after today's final. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

NOVAK DJOKOVIC SAID it was “unreal” to be holding the Wimbledon trophy for a fifth time having saved two match points against eight-time champion Roger Federer in today’s final.

The 32-year-old Serbian, winning back-to-back Wimbledon titles for the second time, prevailed in an epic duel, the longest ever final and the first decided by a deciding set tie-break.

Djokovic, who was out-played for large parts of the match by his 37-year-old opponent, eventually prevailed 7-6 (7/5), 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 13-12 (7/3) in 4 hours and 57 minutes.

“It is quite unreal to be two match points down to come back and strange to play a tie-break at 12-12. I was hoping to get to the tie break,” he said.

Djokovic paid a handsome tribute to his Swiss rival.

“I think that if this is not the most exciting final then it’s definitely in the top two or three of my career against one of the greatest players of all time, Roger, who I respect,” said Djokovic. “Unfortunately in these type of matches someone has to lose.”

Wimbledon 2019 - Day Thirteen - The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Djokovic defeated Federer 7-6 (7/5), 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 13-12 (7/3) in 4 hours and 57 minutes. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Djokovic — who joined Swedish legend Bjorn Borg on winning five Wimbledon trophies — said it had always been his dream to win when he was growing up.

“When I was a boy aged four or five, dreaming to be a tennis player, this has always been the tournament for me,” he said.

“I used to make trophies out of different materials in my room and being here to share it with my parents, my son, and my team is extra special. I would like to say to my parents especially, thank you for everything.”

Federer, who agonisingly saw his bid of becoming the oldest ever Grand Slam champion, as well as winning a ninth title slip from his fingers, joked at first about being part of another epic final. He had also been on the wrong end of the previous longest final, losing to Rafael Nadal in 2008.

“I will try to forget but it was a great match,” he said. “It was long, it had everything. I had answers, so did he, and we played some great tennis. I am happy with my performance. Congratulations, Novak. That was crazy.”

Federer said he hoped he set an example to other people of his age.

Wimbledon 2019 - Day Thirteen - The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club The players show off their prizes. Source: Victoria Jones

“I hope I give some other people at 37 the feeling it is not over yet, I feel great,” he said. This will take some time to recover from physically. I gave it all I had, I am still standing and hope it is the same for other 37-year-olds.”

Federer said his children may not be the happiest they have been.

“They won’t be excited with the plate — they would rather take the gold thing (the trophy).”

© – AFP, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie