DCU move closer to first Collingwood Cup triumph, holders UCC crash out

DUBLIN CITY UNIVERSITY are one win away from claiming the Collingwood Cup for the first time.

They’ve advanced to the decider courtesy of a 5-1 victory over University of Limerick, the runners-up in 2019.

In tomorrow’s final, DCU will take on Ulster University, who were 2-1 winners against defending champions University College Cork.

Having caused a shock by defeating University College Dublin via a penalty shootout yesterday, the margin of victory was much greater today for DCU. However, the game was still in the balance until the closing stages.

UL actually went in front at the AUL Complex, with Oleg Vyschun firing the Limerick side ahead in the 29th minute.

A brace from Jack O’Connor had DCU in the ascendancy at the break, and the score remained 2-1 right up until the 89th minute.

Sean Cronin then scored to put DCU out of sight, before stoppage-time goals from David Mugalu and Cronin put some gloss on the scoreline.

Ulster University had their noses in front in the second minute of their clash with UCC thanks to Nathan Best, but Matthew McKevitt had the holders level on 16 minutes.

The decisive goal came in the 70th minute through Niall McGinley, as UCC’s hopes of a first successful defence of the silverware since 2005 came to an end.

The 100th Collingwood Cup final, to be contested by Dublin City University and Ulster University, kicks off at 5pm tomorrow at Dalymount Park.

Collingwood Cup semi-final results

Dublin City University 5-1 University of Limerick

Ulster University 2-1 University College Cork

