This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 4 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

DCU move closer to first Collingwood Cup triumph, holders UCC crash out

Last year’s finalists were both defeated at the penultimate stage today at the AUL Complex.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 4 Feb 2020, 4:27 PM
1 hour ago 1,104 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4992198
The 2020 Collingwood Cup final takes place tomorrow.
Image: INPHO/James Crombie
The 2020 Collingwood Cup final takes place tomorrow.
The 2020 Collingwood Cup final takes place tomorrow.
Image: INPHO/James Crombie

DUBLIN CITY UNIVERSITY are one win away from claiming the Collingwood Cup for the first time.

They’ve advanced to the decider courtesy of a 5-1 victory over University of Limerick, the runners-up in 2019.

In tomorrow’s final, DCU will take on Ulster University, who were 2-1 winners against defending champions University College Cork.

Having caused a shock by defeating University College Dublin via a penalty shootout yesterday, the margin of victory was much greater today for DCU. However, the game was still in the balance until the closing stages.

UL actually went in front at the AUL Complex, with Oleg Vyschun firing the Limerick side ahead in the 29th minute.

A brace from Jack O’Connor had DCU in the ascendancy at the break, and the score remained 2-1 right up until the 89th minute.

Sean Cronin then scored to put DCU out of sight, before stoppage-time goals from David Mugalu and Cronin put some gloss on the scoreline.

Ulster University had their noses in front in the second minute of their clash with UCC thanks to Nathan Best, but Matthew McKevitt had the holders level on 16 minutes.

The decisive goal came in the 70th minute through Niall McGinley, as UCC’s hopes of a first successful defence of the silverware since 2005 came to an end.

The 100th Collingwood Cup final, to be contested by Dublin City University and Ulster University, kicks off at 5pm tomorrow at Dalymount Park.  

Collingwood Cup semi-final results

  • Dublin City University 5-1 University of Limerick
  • Ulster University 2-1 University College Cork 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie