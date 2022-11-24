Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 24 November 2022
Athlone Town's Corbet scoops Player of the Year award to cap off fine season for midlanders

The 2022 SSE Airtricity Women’s National League Awards took place at the Gibson Hotel.

29 minutes ago 251 Views 0 Comments
Athlone Town's Emily Corbet.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

ATHLONE TOWN’S EMILY Corbet has been named Player of the Year for 2022 to cap off an impressive season for the midlands side.

Corbet picked up the top gong at the 2022 SSE Airtricity Women’s National League Awards following a campaign where Athlone finished second in the league and runners-up in the EVOKE.ie FAI Women’s Cup.

Athlone boss Tommy Hewitt was selected as Manager of the Year while three Athlone players were included in the Team of the Year at the awards ceremony in the Gibson Hotel.

League and cup winners Shelbourne were also represented by three players on the team, as Jessica Gargan, Shauna Fox and Jessie Stapleton all got the nod.

Wexford Youths and Bohemians had one player apiece in the side while Peamount United’s Áine O’Gorman and Sligo Rovers’ Emma Doherty were also inlcuded.

Shelbourne ace Stapleton claimed the Young Player of the Year, while Tara O’Hanlon (Peamount United) and Hannah Healy (Shelbourne) won the EA Sports Women’sUnder 19 and Under 17 League Player of the Year Awards respectively.

The EVOKE.ie Golden Boot for top goalscorer went to Peamount United captain Áine O’Gorman for the fifth time in her career and Shelbourne goalkeeper Amanda Budden retained the Bank of Ireland Golden Gloves awards for most clean sheets.

2022 SSE Airtricity Women’s National League Awards

SSE Airtricity Player Of The Year Winner
Emily Corbet (Athlone Town)

SSE Airtricity Young Player Of The Year Winner
Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne)

SSE Airtricity Manager Of The Year Winner
Tommy Hewitt (Athlone Town)

Bank of Ireland Golden Gloves Winner
Amanda Budden (Shelbourne)

EVOKE.ie Golden Boot Winner
Aine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

BUY4PETS Online Goal Of The Year
Aoife Brennan (Sligo Rovers)

SSE Airtricity Team Of The Year Winners
Rachael Kelly (Bohemian)
Jessica Gargan (Shelbourne)
Jessica Hennessy (Athlone Town)
Shauna Fox (Shelbourne)
Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)
Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths)
Muireann Devaney (Athlone Town)
Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne)
Ciara Rossiter (Wexford Youths)
Emma Doherty (Sligo Rovers)
Emily Corbet (Athlone Town)

EA Sports U19 League Player Of The Year Winner 
Tara O’Hanlon (Peamount United)

EA Sports U17 League Player Of The Year Winner
Hannah Healy (Shelbourne)

Services To Women’s National League
Stephen Moran
Mick O’Shea

About the author
The42 Team

