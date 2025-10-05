Aidan O’Brien’s Minnie Hauk beaten in photo finish in Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

DARYZ DENIED MINNIE Hauk in a pulsating finish to the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp.

Trained by Francis-Henri Graffard and ridden by Mickael Barzalona, Daryz was hot on the heels of the strong-travelling Minnie Hauk and Christophe Soumillon as they hit the front front two furlongs out in Europe’s premier middle-distance event.

As the crack Aidan O’Brien-trained filly tried to assert, Daryz – who was last in the Juddmonte International at York in August – loomed up on her outside, with the pair racing neck and neck all the way to the line.

WHAT A RACE! 🤩



DARYZ WINS THE GROUP ONE QATAR PRIX DE L’ARC DE TRIOMPHE! 🏆🇫🇷#QPAT pic.twitter.com/qr2qiOMT3j — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) October 5, 2025

Daryz just shaded it in a photo at the famous winning post, while Sosie made late ground to finish third, having been fourth 12 months ago, and Giavellotto ran a cracker to finish fourth for Marco Botti.

Graffard, winning the race for the first time and in the colours of the late Aga Khan associated with so many great horses, said: “This race has an amazing reputation and it’s true that when you win it, it’s very, very special. I’ve experienced some big wins, but this one is very, very special, especially this year.

“He was (so tough). When I was planning to run at York, I said to Princess Zahra ‘we are not going to win, but we need to toughen him up for the autumn’ and I think the defeat at York helped us to win today because my horse was, for the first time, very professional and mature.”