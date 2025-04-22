Bill Belichick's UNC to play TCU at Aviva Stadium in 2026 College Football Classic

TEXAS CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY (TCU) will play the University of North Carolina (UNC) in the 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

The game, which opens the 2026 college football season, will be held on 29 August 2026.

TCU will be the designated the home team against UNC, who recently appointed Bill Belichick as head coach.

Belichick has won an NFL-record eight Super Bowls as a coach – six during his time as head coach for the New England Patriots and two as an assistant coach with the New York Giants.

“We’re grateful to be selected to participate in the 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic,” said Belichick.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity for our program and we’re excited to represent the university and our community on an international stage.”

“We will take great pride in representing TCU internationally,” said TCU head coach Sonny Dykes.

“With a good number of our players not having traveled overseas, I am most happy for them to have this opportunity and very much appreciate the Aer Lingus College Football Classic making it possible for them as well as all of TCU to share in this experience. It will be special to take the field in Dublin and for our fans to see us on this type of stage in Ireland.

“We have enjoyed watching past Aer Lingus College Football Classic games, and it’s a true honor for us to now play in it and kick off the 2026 college football season.”

Minister for Arts, Media, Communications, Culture and Sport Patrick O’Donovan said: “I welcome the news that TCU and the University of North Carolina have been chosen to play the fifth game in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic series.”

“This event is now a firm fixture in the Irish sporting calendar. It has huge benefits for Irish tourism, the wider economy, and our sports ecosystem and indeed creates a great atmosphere in Dublin for visitors and locals alike. We look forward to welcoming the teams and their supporters in August 2026 to the Aviva Stadium and to Dublin and beyond, as they take the opportunity of the occasion to explore other parts of Ireland.”

The 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic will be just the fifth time TCU and North Carolina football teams compete against each other dating back to 1940 and the first time for both teams to have played football internationally.

TCU are two-time National Championship winners and most recently reached the College Football National Championship in 2022.

This year’s Aer Lingus College Football Classic sees Kansas State University take on Iowa State University on 23 August, with over 21,000 US fans confirmed to travel to Dublin.