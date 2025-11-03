The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Galway to host Kilkenny in 2026 Leinster SHC opening round
GALWAY WILL HOST Kilkenny on the opening weekend of the 2026 Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.
The fixtures for next year’s Leinster championship were confirmed this evening, with a repeat of last season’s Leinster SHC final the headline pairing in round one.
Elsewhere on the opening weekend, which falls on 18/19 April, Kildare will host Wexford while Dublin travel to play Offally.
Leinster SHC 2026
Round 1: 18/19 April
Round 2: 25/26 April
2nd/3rd May Break Week
Round 3: 9/10 May
Round 4 16/17 May
Round 5: 23/24 May
