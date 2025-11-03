Galway to host Kilkenny in 2026 Leinster SHC opening round

GALWAY WILL HOST Kilkenny on the opening weekend of the 2026 Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.

The fixtures for next year’s Leinster championship were confirmed this evening, with a repeat of last season’s Leinster SHC final the headline pairing in round one.

Elsewhere on the opening weekend, which falls on 18/19 April, Kildare will host Wexford while Dublin travel to play Offally.

Leinster SHC 2026

Round 1: 18/19 April

Galway v Kilkenny, Pearse Stadium

Kildare v Wexford, Cedral St Conleths Park

Offaly v Dublin, Glenisk O’Connor Park

Round 2: 25/26 April

Kilkenny v Wexford, UPMC Nowlan Park

Galway v Offaly, Pearse Stadium

Dublin v Kildare, Parnell Park

2nd/3rd May Break Week

Round 3: 9/10 May

Offaly v Kilkenny, Glenisk O’Connor Park

Kildare v Galway, Cedral St Conleths Park

Wexford v Dublin, Chadwicks Wexford Park

Round 4 16/17 May

Kilkenny v Kildare, UPMC Nowlan Park

Offaly v Wexford, Glenisk O’Connor Park

Galway v Dublin, Pearse Stadium

Round 5: 23/24 May