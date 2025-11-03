More Stories
Galway's Darren Morrissey and TJ Reid of Kilkenny. Bryan Keane/INPHO
FreeFixtures

Galway to host Kilkenny in 2026 Leinster SHC opening round

The fixtures for 2026 were confirmed this evening, with round one to be played on the weekend of 18/19 April.
9.29pm, 3 Nov 2025

GALWAY WILL HOST Kilkenny on the opening weekend of the 2026 Leinster Senior Hurling Championship. 

The fixtures for next year’s Leinster championship were confirmed this evening, with a repeat of last season’s Leinster SHC final the headline pairing in round one.

Elsewhere on the opening weekend, which falls on 18/19 April, Kildare will host Wexford while Dublin travel to play Offally.

Leinster SHC 2026

Round 1: 18/19 April

  • Galway v Kilkenny, Pearse Stadium
  • Kildare v Wexford, Cedral St Conleths Park
  • Offaly v Dublin, Glenisk O’Connor Park

Round 2: 25/26 April

  • Kilkenny v Wexford, UPMC Nowlan Park
  • Galway v Offaly, Pearse Stadium
  • Dublin v Kildare, Parnell Park

2nd/3rd May Break Week

Round 3: 9/10 May

  • Offaly v Kilkenny, Glenisk O’Connor Park
  • Kildare v Galway, Cedral St Conleths Park
  • Wexford v Dublin, Chadwicks Wexford Park

Round 4 16/17 May

  • Kilkenny v Kildare, UPMC Nowlan Park
  • Offaly v Wexford, Glenisk O’Connor Park
  • Galway v Dublin, Pearse Stadium

Round 5: 23/24 May

  • Dublin v Kilkenny, Parnell Park
  • Wexford v Galway, Chadwicks Wexford Park
  • Kildare v Offaly, Cedral St Conleths Park
Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie