Next year's Women's Irish Open to take place at The K Club

THE 2026 WOMEN’S Irish Open will be played at The K Club, the Ladies European Tour (LET) has confirmed.

The championship will take place in Co. Kildare from 27-30 August on the club’s Palmer South Course, which has previously hosted three European Opens.

The Women’s Irish Open, which will again have KPMG as its title sponsor, has been moved back to August to offer players “a prime opportunity to compete in front of passionate Irish crowds in the build-up to the Solheim Cup”, the LET said.

“Tournament organisers are confident that this new venue will attract even bigger names and further elevate the fan experience.”

Early-bird tickets for the 2026 KPMG Women’s Irish Open will go on sale in due course, with U16s once again able to attend for free.

MJ Fetherston, director of The K Club said: “This is a tournament we want to support and elevate.

There is so much brilliant talent in women’s golf. We have been supporting Leona Maguire for the past few years and this is a terrific development on that.

“The Palmer South course has been given a lot of love and energy over the past few years. We are excited to bring tournament golf back to this challenging course.

“Our family and the whole team at the resort want to make this the best Women’s Irish Open yet.”