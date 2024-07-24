Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo
financial conditions

IOC awards 2030 Winter Olympics to French Alps 'under conditions'

France must give financial commitments to host winter Games.
9.49am, 24 Jul 2024
THE INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC Committee on Wednesday awarded the 2030 Winter Games to the French Alps but under the condition that France gives financial commitments.

The decision came after French president Emmanuel Macron told IOC members he would ask France’s next prime minister to give a financial “guarantee” for hosting the Games.

France is the only candidate to host the Games but the funding has been in question because there is no government in place following inconclusive snap elections.

But Macron told IOC members in Paris he would ask the prime minister who emerges from the ongoing talks to form a new government to make a “financial commitment” and also create an Olympic law.

Speaking two days before the opening ceremony of the Paris Summer Olympics, Macron said: “I want to confirm my full commitment and the full commitment of the French nation.

“I assure you I will ask the next prime minister to include not only this guarantee but also an Olympic law in the priorities of the new government.”

Macron said France wanted to show “the rest of the world that the Winter Games are not just history — and we are proud to be part of it — but part of our future.”

Author
AFP
