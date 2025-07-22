2031 Ryder Cup confirmed: Spain to host Europe v USA for first time since 1997

THE RYDER CUP will return to Spain in 2031 after the Costa Brava resort of Camiral was confirmed as the host venue.

It will be the second time the biennial event has been staged in the country, after Valderrama in 1997.

The news was announced by the European Tour Group on Tuesday.

It will only be the fourth time the tournament will have been played in continental Europe after Paris (2018) and Rome (2023) followed Valderrama as hosts.

This year’s Ryder Cup takes place at Bethpage Black in New York in September. Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland will be the venue in 2027 and Hazeltine, near Minnesota in 2029.

Eleven Spaniards have represented Europe throughout the competition’s history and Seve Ballesteros famously captained the team to victory over the United States at Valderrama.

Camiral, which is close to Girona and around an hour’s travel from Barcelona, has also been confirmed as the host of the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship on the DP World Tour from 2028-30.