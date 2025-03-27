36-year-old Lewandowski scores 38th goal in 47 games as Barca boost title bid

BARCELONA SWEPT to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Osasuna to move three points clear at the top of La Liga despite their discontent at having to play their match on Thursday.

The Catalans’ appeal against the rescheduling of this game was rejected, but Hansi Flick’s side, unbeaten in 19 matches across all competitions, still made light work of Osasuna, 14th.

Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo netted in the first half, with Robert Lewandowski on target after the break.

Barca were without key winger Raphinha as he played for Brazil on Wednesday in South America in World Cup qualifying but cruised at the Olympic stadium regardless.

The match was originally due to be played on 8 March, but it was postponed after a Barcelona club doctor died.

Flick put veteran striker Lewandowski on the bench, deploying Torres in his place to excellent effect.

Barcelona controlled the game from the start, taking the lead through Torres after 11 minutes.

Frenkie de Jong led the way as Barcelona moved the ball around smartly, with Alejandro Balde receiving it on the left.

The full-back, in fine form, sent a dangerous low ball into the six-yard box where Torres darted in to stab home.

The Spaniard should have added a second when teenage star Lamine Yamal clipped a fine ball over the top for him but Sergio Herrera saved well.

The goalkeeper brought down Dani Olmo to concede a penalty for Barcelona’s second midway through the first half.

Herrera saved Olmo’s spot kick, low to his right, but a re-take was ordered after an Osasuna player encroached, and this time, the playmaker made no mistake.

Olmo was taken off hurt a few minutes later, with Flick angry on the sidelines at the situation, as Barca face an intense run of nine games in 28 days across all competitions, starting with this victory.

Torres whipped a free-kick against the crossbar with Barcelona remaining dominant, as midfield maestro Pedri Gonzalez controlled the game.

The second half was a low-key affair as Barcelona were content with their lead until Lewandowski came on for Torres, hungry to get in on the action.

The veteran Polish striker nodded home from Fermin Lopez’s cross at the end of a quick break to extend Barca’s lead and his own at the top of Spain’s scoring charts with 23 league goals and 38 from 47 in all competitions this season.

Lewandowski rifled over late on, and Herrera saved bravely from Pau Victor.

Barcelona’s win helped them put daylight between themselves and champions Real Madrid, while Atletico, third, are seven points behind.

Barca host Girona on Sunday in a Catalan derby, while Atletico visit Espanyol and Real Madrid welcome Leganes on Saturday.

