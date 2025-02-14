5 gifted young players to watch in the League of Ireland this season

N.B. We take it you have already heard plenty about Mason Melia, the 17-year-old sensation who recently secured a move to Tottenham from St Patrick’s Athletic, so we’re consciously leaving him out of this article.

1. Michael Noonan (Shamrock Rovers) – 16

Michael Noonan celebrates scoring. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Shamrock Rovers signing Noonan in the off-season from St Pat’s felt like a considerable coup.

Noonan debuted for the Saints at 15, becoming their youngest-ever starter.

The Ireland U17 international was on the bench for four of the Richmond Park outfit’s Europa Conference League games last season.

10 goals in 16 appearances for Ireland at underage level have also enhanced the Kildare striker’s reputation.

The teenager has already had a trial at Man City and is expected to move across the water when he turns 18.

Despite his tender years, after the player’s transfer was announced in January, Stephen Bradley said Noonan was ready “to be involved in the first team straight away,” and the Rovers boss delivered on these words last night, as the youngster made history in the Uefa Conference League clash with Molde.

If Noonan can build on this remarkable start to life at Rovers, League of Ireland fans should expect to see plenty of him over the next two seasons.

2. Sean Patton (Derry City) – 18

Derry City's Sean Patton. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

Another young striker of whom much is expected.

Patton has already acquired substantial game time at senior level, making his Derry City debut against UCD at 16.

Last July, still only 17, he signed a new contract with the Candystripes and was sent on loan to Finn Harps.

Having previously appeared six times for his parent club, the teenager featured 13 times in the First Division last season for the Ballybofey outfit, scoring one goal.

There is plenty of competition at the Candystripes, with the likes of Pat Hoban, Danny Mullen and Liam Boyce vying to feature in attack, but Patton certainly has the potential to make a significant impact for Tiernan Lynch’s side.

3. Cathal O’Sullivan (Cork City) – 17

Cork City's Cathal O'Sullivan celebrates after scoring. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Another player with great ability who is expected to move abroad once he turns 18, midfielder O’Sullivan made an impressive 28 appearances for Cork City last year, scoring seven goals.

His displays led to him being nominated for PFAI Young Player of the Year alongside Mason Melia and Johnny Kenny — the fact that the former has since signed for Tottenham and the latter has become a regular part of Celtic’s first-team squad suggests great things could also be in store for O’Sullivan.

Although he will be playing at a higher level for the newly promoted side, the significant game time the teenager was afforded last season suggests Cork boss Tim Clancy won’t fear continuing to play the youngster regularly.

O’Sullivan’s current contract expires at the end of 2025, so League of Ireland fans might be best advised to catch this special talent while they still can.

Clancy has been full of praise for the creative midfielder, describing him as “streets ahead of any other young lad in the country”

In an interview with The Echo, the coach added: “What a career he could have. What an unbelievably talented kid. I just hope that he gets enough protection that he doesn’t end up with a broken leg and then we see a kid that’s not able to fulfil his talent because he is not getting looked after.”

4. Stephen McMullan (Waterford) – 20

Stephen McMullan pictured playing in the Uefa Conference League with Caernarfon last year. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The goalkeeper has already appeared three times for Fleetwood Town in League One and has joined Waterford on loan this season.

As a 14-year-old, McMullan joined Warrenpoint Town and had made his NIFL Premiership debut at 17.

He has appeared for both the Republic and Northern Ireland at underage level, getting a first senior call-up for the latter in November 2023.

In some instances, young goalkeepers have come into the League of Ireland from British clubs and struggled badly, but the Armagh stopper appears to have all the ingredients to succeed.

Premier League clubs Chelsea, Newcastle United and Aston Villa have all reportedly been monitoring his progress, and the youngster has already earned significant senior game time in another loan spell, making 20 appearances last year for Welsh Premier Division side Caernarfon Town FC, including four games in the Uefa Europa Conference League qualifying rounds.

5. Kian Best (Bohemians) – 19

Kian Best has played 13 times in the Championship for Preston. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Kian Best is part of an increasing trend whereby talented youngsters from British clubs make loan moves to the League of Ireland.

The England U19 international has already made 13 appearances in the Championship for Preston North End, including one this season.

Consequently, the left-sided defender/wing-back will expect plenty of game time with Alan Reynolds’ Bohemians side this year, for whom he has signed until the end of June.

Then-manager Ryan Lowe hailed the youngster’s “wand of a left foot” ahead of his debut against Bristol City at the start of last season.

Best has not quite established himself in the Preston side yet, with 18-year-old Brentford loanee Jayden Meghoma and Ireland international Robbie Brady among the players seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order.

But a footballer of his talent should be able to handle the demands of playing League of Ireland football week in, week out and possibly even thrive after being handed a fresh start.