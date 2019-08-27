This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland's Connolly scores vital goal on full senior debut as Brighton progress with late winner

The Premier League side march on to the next round of the Carabao Cup.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 27 Aug 2019, 11:10 PM
20 minutes ago 962 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4785086
Aaron Connolly celebrates after his goal for Brighton.
Image: David Davies
Aaron Connolly celebrates after his goal for Brighton.
Aaron Connolly celebrates after his goal for Brighton.
Image: David Davies

IRELAND U21 STAR Aaron Connolly scored a vital goal on his full senior debut for Brighton and Hove Albion to help the Premier League side to victory in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The 19-year-old put the Premier League side ahead after 55 minutes against League One’s Bristol Rovers.

The Galway native pounced after a deflection helped the ball into his path and his finish from close range gave the visitors the lead.

But the hosts struck back through Tom Nicholls who found the target with a half-volley just after the hour mark.

That goal set up a grandstand finish at the Memorial Stadium, but Glenn Murray scored an injury-time winner to ensure that Brighton would progress.

Galway native Connolly came close to getting a second goal when he forced a save from Bristol keeper Anssi Jaakkola, and was named man-of-the-match by his club after the game.

Connolly has been impressing in the Brighton set-up and was last season’s Premier League 2 [U23 equivalent] Player of the Year.

Sinead Farrell
