Ireland's Connolly scores vital goal on full senior debut as Brighton progress with late winner

Aaron Connolly celebrates after his goal for Brighton.

IRELAND U21 STAR Aaron Connolly scored a vital goal on his full senior debut for Brighton and Hove Albion to help the Premier League side to victory in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The 19-year-old put the Premier League side ahead after 55 minutes against League One’s Bristol Rovers.

The Galway native pounced after a deflection helped the ball into his path and his finish from close range gave the visitors the lead.

But the hosts struck back through Tom Nicholls who found the target with a half-volley just after the hour mark.

That goal set up a grandstand finish at the Memorial Stadium, but Glenn Murray scored an injury-time winner to ensure that Brighton would progress.

💪 A first senior goal on a special night for @AaronConnolly_9 makes him your man of the match!



👊 A sparkling performance brought to you by @JRJewellers.#BHAFC ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/o4HYuIBmzT — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) August 27, 2019

Galway native Connolly came close to getting a second goal when he forced a save from Bristol keeper Anssi Jaakkola, and was named man-of-the-match by his club after the game.

Connolly has been impressing in the Brighton set-up and was last season’s Premier League 2 [U23 equivalent] Player of the Year.

