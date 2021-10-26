Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 26 October 2021
Advertisement

Brighton boss Potter urges Aaron Connolly to take his chance in Carabao Cup

The Ireland forward scored twice in the third-round win over over Swansea but has barely featured in the league.

By Press Association Tuesday 26 Oct 2021, 4:40 PM
1 hour ago 1,337 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5584456
Connolly scored twice in the last round of the Carabao Cup, but has yet to make an impact in the Premier League.
Image: Kieran Cleeves/PA
Connolly scored twice in the last round of the Carabao Cup, but has yet to make an impact in the Premier League.
Connolly scored twice in the last round of the Carabao Cup, but has yet to make an impact in the Premier League.
Image: Kieran Cleeves/PA

BRIGHTON BOSS GRAHAM Potter hopes Aaron Connolly can use the Carabao Cup tie at Leicester to show why he should be given more game time in the Premier League.

Potter is expected to utilise his squad again for Tuesday night’s last-16 clash, with Alexis Mac Allister, Enock Mwepu, Yves Bissouma and defender Adam Webster also likely to be in the frame.

Ireland forward Connolly, 21, scored both goals in the 2-0 win over Swansea in the third round but has since featured only as a late substitute in the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

Potter accepts team selection is never an easy topic to address with players when they are not involved, but expects all of his squad to be ready whenever needed.

“Anytime the guys get to play is an opportunity, that is the life for professional footballers,” said Potter.

“Of course everybody has opinions and it is easy to speak and talk, but actually the best way to do it is to let football speak and what you do on the pitch.

“We were really pleased with Aaron in the last (cup) game. It was nice for him to get some goals.

“We have been picking up points in the Premier League so it is not so easy (on the bench), but that is how life is.

“You have to wait your chance, be patient, you have to keep working, to keep focus on yourself and make sure that if the opportunity comes that you are ready and you can take it.”

Brighton were beaten 4-1 at home by Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday but nevertheless have enjoyed a fine start to the new campaign – which in itself gives Potter another selection dilemma.

“It is a bit more of a difficult conversation if you are down the bottom of the league and you haven’t got any points, but we have been fourth in the Premier League, so clearly the 11 who are playing are doing okay,” the Albion boss said.

“So sometimes it is the life of a professional footballer, sometimes is not fair, sometimes the coach makes a different decision, and there is competition because it is the highest level.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“All you can do as a player is not let the coach’s decision affect your response really.

“Make sure you are ready, make sure that when you are on the pitch you are doing your best and that you make it difficult for the coach not to play you.

“All you can do is be honest, articulate your thoughts to the player, and then the response is their responsibility.”

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie