Dublin: 16 °C Monday 27 July, 2020
Ireland and Brighton youngster Connolly delighted after ending goal drought in style

‘It will help me a lot going into the new season. It would have been tough not to have scored since the Tottenham game so I’m delighted.’

By Emma Duffy Monday 27 Jul 2020, 9:57 AM
19 minutes ago 643 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5160611
Aaron Connolly after scoring yesterday.
Aaron Connolly after scoring yesterday.
Image: Richard Heathcote

IRELAND STRIKER AARON Connolly was pleased to end the 2019/20 Premier League season in style yesterday when he scored Brighton & Hove Albion’s winner and ended a lengthy personal goal drought.

There was relief and joy for the 20-year-old as the Galway striker’s excellent finish against Burnley sealed a Premier League record for the Seagulls.

It came as his third English top-flight goal — and his first since a brace on his first league start against Tottenham in October.

Galway native Connolly and Mali’s Yves Bissouma were on target for Brighton as they triumphed 2-1 and finished the Covid-19-hit season with a best-ever Premier League finish of 41 points.

“I don’t know how long it’s been so it’s great to be back on the scoresheet and to get three points makes it even better,” a delighted Connolly told the club’s official website afterwards.

“Personally, it will help me a lot going into the new season. It would have been tough not to have scored since the Tottenham game so I’m delighted.”

Captain Lewis Dunk was also pleased for the Irish youngster. “Aaron Connolly has been desperate for a goal and he did ever so well to find the back of the net from that angle,” he added in his own media interview.

While Connolly admitted that his side should have scored more goals, he was pleased with their season-ending performance — and the run-in in general — as the focus now quickly switches to the 2020/21 campaign.

“We thought we’d done enough to go in at half-time ahead so to get the goal so soon in the second half lifted us,” he noted.

“Since the lockdown we have approached each game the same and I thought we showed the right attitude again here. We have put in some good performances in recent weeks and it’s a good way to finish the season.

“But we’re all looking forward to a break now to recharge our batteries. The new season isn’t far away now.”

“3 points and a goal to finish the season, see you next year,” he added on Twitter.

Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

COMMENTS (1)

