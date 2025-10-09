Aaron Hill cruises into last 16 in China

AARON HILL HAS eased into the last 16 at the Xi’an Open after a 5-1 win over Mark Davis which featured two century breaks.

Cork man Hill made successive breaks of 98, 131, 81 and 102 to see off Davis, winning all but the second frame.

Hill, 23, had recorded a maximum — his second in just over three weeks — in his round-of-32 victory over home-country competitor Huang Jiahao.

Hill will face world No. 103 Liam Pullen in the quarter-finals after the Englishman whitewashed Thailand’s Noppon Saengkham.

Elsewhere, defending champion Kyren Wilson beat China’s Yuan Sijun 5-2, while former world champion Stuart Bingham had it all his own way against fellow Englishman Stan Moody in a 5-0 success.