Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 19 October 2022
Advertisement

'It's an absolutely brilliant feeling' - Aaron Hill seeks to build on victory over Judd Trump

Cork snooker star is looking to advance further in Northern Ireland Open.

By The42 Team Wednesday 19 Oct 2022, 10:41 AM
17 minutes ago 207 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5896900
Aaron Hill.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Aaron Hill.
Aaron Hill.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

AARON HILL HAS described beating Judd Trump in the Northern Ireland Open as “an absolutely brilliant feeling”. 

Hill had a 4-1 victory over over last year’s World Championship finalist yesterday – some two years after he shot to fame as an 18-year-old by beating Ronnie O’Sullivan at the European Masters in Milton Keynes.   

“It’s an absolutely brilliant feeling,” Hill told World Snooker after his win against Trump.

He added: “I stayed positive the whole match and said I’d rather go out by missing something than playing defensive. I played my own game from the get-go, attacked, played some good snooker. I’m really happy with how I got over the line.

“It means the world to me. When I had a big win against Ronnie two years ago I didn’t quite back it up because I was inexperienced. When I started losing matches after that expectations started to build. It just felt like a monkey on my shoulders, and I couldn’t get him off.

“When I dropped off the tour that kind of gave me a different perspective. When I got through Q-School it was the biggest relief ever. Hopefully now I won’t look back.”

Hill now plays Tom Ford in the last 32 of the Northern Ireland Open this evening.

“I don’t want to be just out there playing the likes of Judd and Ronnie – I want to be going out and there and beating them and on a more consistent level,” he said. 

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

“I know I’m good enough to be getting these kinds of results, it’s just about trying to find a bit of consistency now. I’m really happy with how my game is. Hopefully I can kick on.

“The things that were going through my head playing snooker a year ago, even a couple of months ago, it’s not the right things to be thinking. You channel yourself to think negative thoughts in that seat when you’re out there. That’s not the person I am. I’m a positive person.

“I learned a few tools in the last couple of months there. The only thing you have in life is your mind. Why would you turn it against you? It’s your best friend, keep it on your side and you’ll get results like I did tonight.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie