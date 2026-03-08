AC Milan cut Inter Milan's Serie A lead to seven points after derby victory

AC Milan 1

Inter Milan 0

PERVIS ESTUPINAN’S FIRST-half goal proved enough for AC Milan to claim a 1-0 derby triumph at the San Siro on Sunday and cut Inter Milan’s lead at the top of Serie A to seven points.

Inter could have moved 13 points clear with just 10 matches remaining in the season with victory, but instead Milan kept their title hopes alive and extended their unbeaten run to seven meetings with their city rivals in all competitions.

Estupinan struck 10 minutes before half-time before a dogged defensive display in the second period gave Massimiliano Allegri’s Milan a much-needed success.

The Rossoneri, who have still lost only twice in the league this season, are bidding for their first Scudetto since 2022 and only their second since 2011.

Inter are still on track to regain the title they lost last term to Napoli, who are 11 points off the pace in third after suffering a series of injuries, but this result leaves them with more work to do.

Inter coach Cristian Chivu named Pio Esposito and Ange-Yoan Bonny up front with Marcus Thuram ruled out with illness.

Captain Lautaro Martinez, unable to play due to a calf injury, was named among the substitutes but only to be closer to his teammates.

Milan went close to an early lead as Luka Modric, watched on by former teammates Sergio Ramos and Mario Mandzukic in the stands, fired narrowly wide after Christian Pulisic had intercepted a loose pass from Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Inter threatened seriously for the first time in the 34th minute as Henrikh Mkhitaryan meandered all the way from near halfway into the area but shot straight at Mike Maignan, and Milan went straight up the other end to forge ahead.

An excellent team move ended with Youssouf Fofana playing a perfect through ball into the path of left-back Estupinan.

The Ecuador international took a touch and lashed in his first goal for Milan since signing from Brighton last summer.

Inter missed a glorious chance to level in the 54th minute, when Mkhitaryan teed up Federico Dimarco only for the wing-back to send his shot over the crossbar.

The league leaders were starting to build up a head of steam and went close twice again through substitute Denzel Dumfries and Bonny.

Inter continued to monopolise possession but struggled to create clear-cut chances despite a flurry of late corners as Milan held on to a crucial win — and their Scudetto aspirations.

Earlier, Roma dropped out of the top four and were replaced by Como after Vitinha’s late strike grabbed Genoa a 2-1 home win over the capital club.

Como, who have never played in Europe, took the last Champions League berth from Roma on goal difference.

Juventus are a point further back in sixth.

Roma travel to face Como, who notched a third straight league win by beating Cagliari on Saturday, in a week’s time in what could prove a crucial clash in the top-four battle.

Genoa, coached by former Roma midfielder Daniele De Rossi, took the lead through a Junior Messias penalty seven minutes into the second half after Lorenzo Pellegrini slipped and fouled Mikael Egill Ellertsson inside the box.

Roma hit back just three minutes later, as centre-back Evan Ndicka headed in to score for a third consecutive game after Gianluca Mancini’s initial effort was cleared off the line by Messias.

Genoa struck with 10 minutes remaining to deal a blow to Roma’s Champions League hopes, as Vitinha tapped in from close range.

