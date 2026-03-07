Shamrock Rovers' new star winning admirers as rivals are blown away

THE CONVEYOR BELT of wingback talent shows no signs of slowing down under Stephen Bradley.

Last night’s 1-0 win over Derry City was the latest early-season evidence that Shamrock Rovers have unearthed another gem from UCD.

Just like Liam Scales – now of Celtic and a senior Republic of Ireland international – Adam Brennan has been plucked from the First Division and looks right at home with the Premier Division champions.

Andy Lyons was another temped away from Bohemians to help fill the gap left by Scales, and he earned a move to Blackpool before the end of his first season in 2022. Josh Honohan was relatively unheralded at Cork City when they suffered relegation a year later.

Bradley and former sporting director Stephen McPhail sensed an opportunity and after two successful campaigns the 24-year-old joined a Lincoln City side within touching distance of automatic promotion to the English Championship.

Brennan could have ended up there himself this winter had he accepted an offer from Hull City. They saw enough from his standout season in the second tier, notching nine goals and 12 assists in 28 appearances.

The Ireland international got off the mark on both counts in a 2-0 win over St Patrick’s Athletic last month – setting up Michael Noonan and then scoring at the back post – but even though his stats weren’t bolstered last night his reputation certainly was.

He lasted the full 90 minutes and it was entering the final 10 when his fitness and positivity were rewarded, taking the ball wide before driving into the box to win the penalty which was converted by Dylan Watts. Even the reigning PFA Ireland player of the year, who was on the opposing side, was impressed.

“He’s getting better and better, Adam. Even last week [against Bohemians] I thought he was brilliant. He was really good again,” Bradley said. “He gets the penalty, I stood there speaking to Michael Duffy coming off the pitch and Michael said to me, ‘That boy’s some player’. I think for Michael, who has been one of the best in the country for a long time to see that and feel it, players feel it, I think shows the level he’s operating at.”

Delaying a transfer to England is a decision Bradley believes speaks to Brennan’s patience. He may have lightning feet and a burst of pace to leave even the likes of Barry Cotter trailing, but the teenager is in no rush when it comes to his career path.

“When you have the courage and the character to turn down a move to the Championship, and understand that there’s steps to development, and not to try and skip them, and make that decision, it doesn’t surprise you what he’s doing,” Bradley said.

“Because, like I said, it takes a lot of courage and character to do that… You just do what you do, yeah. There’s no point in us trying to sign Adam and work so hard and then try to change him. It doesn’t make sense. We need to make him better in every way, and we will.

“But there’s no point in trying to change him. We didn’t go after him to change him. We’d be hurting his development rather than aiding it, so it was just about us adjusting and allowing that to happen.

“I obviously knew we were losing Josh since last summer, so it was always a problem of replacing him, and Adam was our target.

“Go back to the decision of not going to England, when he could have easily went. I think that shows the level of maturity. He was always ready. Me and his family had a good chat. Yeah, I just felt when they left the room that he was similar to Michael [Noonan], he doesn’t feel like a young boy.”

Last night was also a special milestone for Bradley as he surpassed the record of legendary boss Paddy Coad by taking chare of his 445th game.

“It’s an honour to have amount of games. It’s brilliant. At my age, hopefully there’s many more to come in management, but it could all end tomorrow as well, so I have to enjoy that.”

The immediate future is Shelbourne away at Tolka Park on Monday, but who knows what is in store for both Bradley and Brennan beyond that.