Norwich manager praises Adam Idah's goalscoring return after long injury lay-off

Idah came off the bench to score against Bournemouth in his first competitive appearance since February.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 24 Aug 2022, 9:24 AM
Adam Idah celebrates his goal.

NORWICH MANAGER DEAN Smith praised the returning Adam Idah, who put an end to a lengthy injury lay-off by scoring in his side’s penalty shootout loss to Bournemouth in the League Cup last night. 

Ireland striker Idah was establishing himself in the Premier League last season before he saw his season cruelly cut short in February by a knee injury that required surgery.

He scored his first Premier League goal against Everton and assisted an equalising goal against Crystal Palace in a run of impressive form before it was all cut short. He subsequently missed the rest of the Premier League season; Ireland’s double-header of March friendlies along with four Nations League games in June; and the start of this season before returning as a substitute last night. 

Idah was introduced as a 68th-minute substitute to partner Teemu Pukki up front – a partnership that proved fruitful last season before Idah’s injury - and scored with seven minutes remaining, turning home Pukki’s square pass from close range. 

“Obviously, Adam Idah coming back and getting a goal is great too. Him and Teemu showed the partnership that we saw good signs of last season against Everton and Watford, before he got injured”, said manager Dean Smith. 

“I’m pleased with how Adam and Teemu played. We had to go 4-4-2 at the end and emptied the midfield a little. But the two of them came on and played really well. They gave us a different option and we looked a threat.” 

Norwich, however, couldn’t hang on, and conceded an equaliser in the third minute of stoppage time before losing 5-3 on penalties. Idah scored his spot kick, with Pukki missing. 

“We are disappointed because of the position we were in”, reflected Smith. “I think the players are fighting for the shirt. We saw the depth of our squad today because Bournemouth are a Premier League team this season and have got some really good players in their squad. Some of our young lads stood up to that really well.” 

Andrew Omobamidele, a regular in the Championship for Norwich having recovered from his long-term injury, was an unused substitute for Norwich. Mark Travers was rested for Bournemouth, but Irish underage international Ben Greenwood made his full debut for Scott Parker’s side. 

Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93

