Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 8 January, 2020
Old Trafford scouting mission gives Idah chance to force his way into Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off plans

Teenager looks set to start for Norwich City in front of Mick McCarthy’s assistant Terry Connor on Saturday.

By David Sneyd Wednesday 8 Jan 2020, 12:34 PM
1 hour ago 3,736 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4958067
McCarthy says Idah's rise is "life in the fast lane."
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
McCarthy says Idah's rise is
McCarthy says Idah's rise is "life in the fast lane."
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

MICK McCARTHY SAYS Adam Idah has put himself “right into our thoughts” as the Ireland boss confirmed that his right hand man will scout the Norwich City striker against Manchester United.

Ireland N0.2 Terry Connor will make the trip to Old Trafford for what could be the 18-year-old’s full Premier League debut this weekend.

Idah netted a hat-trick for Norwich in their FA Cup third round victory over Preston North End last Saturday and McCarthy admitted on BT Sport later that evening that he was impressed by the display.

Idah is in line to keep his place in the Canaries’ starting XI as talisman Teemu Pukki remains a major doubt because of hamstring and toe injuries.

“I’ve watched Adam a lot with the U21 side but that is the best I have seen him,” McCarthy said of Idah’s performance against Preston. “His movement and his goals were brilliant and he really took his chance with Teemu Pukki out injured.

“This was real first-team football as well and the talk now is that Adam could play against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday which really is life in the fast lane for him.

“That’s brilliant for him. He’s put himself right into our thoughts. Terry Connor is planning to watch him against United on Saturday and we will watch with interest.”

While Idah is a potential star for the future, McCarthy also revealed that he remains on speaking terms with someone he has confined to the past since becoming Ireland boss.

Southampton’s Shane Long has not been part of his Euro 2020 qualifying plans but that didn’t stop McCarthy from contacting the striker after he had a goal disallowed by VAR against Huddersfield Town.

“I texted Shane after the game with my comments about bloody VAR! I think his toe was offside and he joked that he should have worn size 5 boots!

“The good thing is that Shane took the ‘goal’ really well and I saw it for the finish it was. He’s back in the Southampton team recently and he’s playing more like his old self which is great.

“Shane also had the assist for Will Smallbone’s debut goal so that was an Irish double for myself and for our Under-19 boss Tom Mohan.”

About the author:

About the author
David Sneyd
david@the42.ie

