Ireland international Adam Idah joins Celtic

ADAM IDAH declared he knew Celtic were the team for him within two days of his loan spell as he returned to Parkhead on a five-year deal.

Celtic have completed the signing of the 23-year-old from Norwich in a transfer reported to be worth a potential £9.5 million (€11 million).

The Republic of Ireland international hit nine goals in 19 Celtic matches in the second half of last season including the late winner in the Scottish Cup final against Rangers.

Idah told Celtic TV: “I think everyone knew where I wanted to be. It’s amazing for me and I’m delighted to be back.

“Within the first couple of days of being here when I came on loan first time, I wanted to play for Celtic.

“It was amazing to get all of those goals and to be in with the boys and to see these amazing fans week in, week out was unbelievable. I’ve never experienced anything like it and I’m just so happy to be back.

“I always wanted to play for Celtic and obviously, last season was amazing. To come here now and be fully a part of the team and a part of this club is amazing to me.”

The Cork native added: “Everyone back home, all my family and friends, they all wanted me to come back to Celtic, myself included, so it’s massive and I’m just so happy to be here.”

Manager Brendan Rodgers added: “The club has done brilliantly to secure this long-term deal. We are investing in a player of real quality who will be crucial for us over the next few years.

“He is a player who already has given us so much, performing fantastically for us on loan and really delivering for the club and our fans last season.

“He played a pivotal role in our success last year and I know he can be hugely important for us again.

“Adam has fantastic attributes and he is a dynamic, hungry, committed player who can make a real difference.

“Really importantly, Adam feels at home at Celtic, he has a love and passion for the club and I know he will be giving everything to once again bring our fans success.”