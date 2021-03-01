'It’s really good for his confidence' - Irish striker Idah back up and running on goalscoring front

ADAM IDAH’S GOAL yesterday will give the Irish striker confidence going forward, says Norwich City boss Daniel Farke.

Corkman Idah sealed a 2-0 win against Wycombe in the Sky Bet Championship yesterday in the dying minutes, a result which extended the Canaries lead atop the table to seven points.

Sprung from the bench with just six minutes remaining, the 20-year-old made almost immediate impact, bundling the ball home from close range in the 87th minute to secure all three points after Teemu Pukki’s earlier offering.

“I was quite pleased we scored out of a set-piece,” Farke told the club’s website, assessing the Irish youngster’s finish off the back of a corner.

“It was a good delivery, good movement of Kenny McLean and Adam Idah really anticipating the ball off the line.

“It’s really good for his confidence as well, all in all it was a really good day.”

Midfielder Emi Buendia — who took the corner Idah scored from, and also provided Pukki’s assist — too praised the poaching instincts of his team-mate:

One of them created space in behind for me to find Teemu [Pukki] to score the first one and the second one, Idah was really aware in the box, he’s a good striker. It’s a very big win for us.”

It’s been a turbulent few weeks for Idah. Having signed a contract extension on Christmas Eve while out injured with knee ligament damage, he was forced to self-isolate in January after testing positive for Covid-19.

He then returned from his 11-week injury layoff at the end of that month, before turning 20 in February.

Idah made his Norwich first-team breakthrough last season, earning his Premier League debut and bagging an FA Cup hat-trick in just his third senior game of football.

His Ireland senior bow arrived in Stephen Kenny’s first game in charge against Bulgaria, and he went on to win four more caps.

While Norwich have been flying high in the Championship this season, it’s been quite truncated for Idah, who has been limited to minutes from the bench for the most part.

Yesterday’s goal was just his second in the league, but as Farke said, he should take confidence from his involvement and push on to play a bigger role in the season run-in.

On the match in general, the Norwich manager added: “It was a difficult game, Wycombe had seven points out of the last four games, two clean sheets in the last two games, and a win over Reading.

“To come here and win against this professional, comfortable, spirited and committed home side is pretty good and I’m proud of my lads. It was an important win, a good performance and a valuable three points.”

