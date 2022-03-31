Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sligo Rovers striker Aidan Keena earns Player of the Month award

The 22-year-old has been handed the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers award for March.

By The42 Team Thursday 31 Mar 2022, 11:02 AM
SLIGO ROVERS STRIKER Aidan Keena has been named the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for March.

Keena has scored four goals in as many games during the period, including a superb hat-trick against Finn Harps which has helped him to become the Premier Division’s current top scorer with five goals.

Derry City midfielder Will Patching finished second in the voting, while Cork City’s Aaron Bolger was third.

“I’m delighted to win the award,” said Keena as Sligo Rovers remain unbeaten after the first six matches of the 2022 campaign.

“It’s been a good start to the season for us and I’ve chipped in with a few goals. I worked with Liam [Buckley] before at St Pat’s and I get on with him well, so I had no worries coming up here and I’ve fitted in brilliantly with the lads in the dressing room.” 

Keena, a former Ireland U21 international, arrived at the Showgrounds from Falkirk in January, and has proven to be a strong replacement for Johnny Kenny who has switched to Celtic.

“It was a big loss when Johnny left and Sligo Rovers fans would have been looking to see how we were going to get goals, but I’ve had a good start so hopefully I can keep that going and they won’t be too worried.” Keena added.

“One of my aims for this season is the Golden Boot, but there are only six games gone and it’s a long season ahead.”

