Sligo Rovers striker Aidan Keena earns Player of the Month award

SLIGO ROVERS STRIKER Aidan Keena has been named the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for March.

Source: Piaras Ó Mídheach/SPORTSFILE

Keena has scored four goals in as many games during the period, including a superb hat-trick against Finn Harps which has helped him to become the Premier Division’s current top scorer with five goals.

Derry City midfielder Will Patching finished second in the voting, while Cork City’s Aaron Bolger was third.

“I’m delighted to win the award,” said Keena as Sligo Rovers remain unbeaten after the first six matches of the 2022 campaign.

“It’s been a good start to the season for us and I’ve chipped in with a few goals. I worked with Liam [Buckley] before at St Pat’s and I get on with him well, so I had no worries coming up here and I’ve fitted in brilliantly with the lads in the dressing room.”

Keena, a former Ireland U21 international, arrived at the Showgrounds from Falkirk in January, and has proven to be a strong replacement for Johnny Kenny who has switched to Celtic.

“It was a big loss when Johnny left and Sligo Rovers fans would have been looking to see how we were going to get goals, but I’ve had a good start so hopefully I can keep that going and they won’t be too worried.” Keena added.

“One of my aims for this season is the Golden Boot, but there are only six games gone and it’s a long season ahead.”

