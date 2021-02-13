BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 13 February 2021
Four assists for Aiden McGeady in Sunderland win

The Irish international set up all of his side’s goals, but it was a much quieter day for the Irish players in the Championship.

By The42 Team Saturday 13 Feb 2021, 5:11 PM
30 minutes ago 1,395 Views 2 Comments
Aidan McGeady in action against Doncaster.
Image: PA
Image: PA

AIDEN MCGEADY ASSISTED all of Sunderland’s goals in a 4-1 win at home to Doncaster Rovers this afternoon. All the goals were scored by Charlie Wyke, and three of them in the opening half-hour on a comedy afternoon for Rovers in which they missed two second-half penalties. 

The victory lifts Sunderland to sixth, and within the play-off places in League One. 

In the Championship, Norwich City returned to the top of the table with a 4-1 win at home to Stoke City. James McClean played the final half hour for Stoke while Adam Idah replaced Teemu Pukki for Norwich in the closing minutes, but the primary Irish interest in the game is one of concern, with Irish U21 international Nathan Collins stretchered off with a serious-looking injury in the game’s closing stages. 

Elsewhere, Mick McCarthy led Cardiff City to a third-straight victory, beating Coventry 3-1.  Jason Knight played all 90 minutes as Derby County leapfrogged Coventry in securing a crucial 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough, while Daryl Horgan played all 90 minutes as bottom-of-the-table Wycombe won 3-2 at Huddersfield. 

At the top of the table, Shane Long played 81 minutes of sixth-placed Bournemouth’s 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest, while Watford are fourth after a 6-0 battering of Bristol City. 

Reading lie between both, following a surprise 2-1 loss at home to Millwall. 

Luton, meanwhile, beat Birmingham 1-0. 

About the author:

The42 Team

