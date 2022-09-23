Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Friday 23 September 2022
Advertisement

Gilroy goal helps Hawthorn to historic win, Irish trio secure derby victory

Vikki Will and Aine Tighe both grabbed goals in Australia for the second week in a row.

By Maurice Brosnan Friday 23 Sep 2022, 12:29 PM
1 hour ago 1,329 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5874259
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

AILEEN GILROY AND Áine McDonagh helped Hawthorn to their first AFLW victory as they defeated Sydney 35-31 at the Swinburne Centre.

Sydney raced out of the blocks early on, running up a four-goal lead. Furious Hawthorn coach Bec Goddard let loose at quarter-time and the message registered as the Hawks emerged to turn the game. 

Mayo native Gilroy was once again a leading player for the Hawks and scored a crucial goal in the third quarter.

It has been a chaotic week off the field for the Hawthorn club after allegations came to light about their treatment of Indigenous players.

In an ABC Report, they were accused of separating Indigenous players from their families and pressuring one couple to have an abortion.

Post-match, Goddard explained the women’s playing group decided to wear the Indigenous Round guernsey for Friday night’s tie. 

“They wanted to wear their Indigenous jumpers because we’re the new face of the club. We’re a new part of football at Hawthorn.

We are inclusive and diverse, and we treat our job as role models as a privilege.”

Elsewhere, Vikki Wall was back on the scoresheet as North Melbourne overcame Western Bulldogs 43 to 28. It is the Dunboyne star’s fourth goal in five appearances. Cork’s Erika O’Shea also played in front of a capacity crowd at Punt Road Oval.

Sarah Rowe was involved as Collingwood defeated Essendon by 11 points while Geelong hammered Clara Fitzpatrick’s St Kilda 71-21 at GMHBA Stadium.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Sinead Goldrick made her return from injury as Melbourne cruised past Carlton 50-8. Alongside Armagh’s Blaithin Mackin, Goldrick marked her comeback from a knee issue with six disposals. 

On Thursday, the Western derby took place between Fremantle and West Coast and ended in a close-fought Dockers victory. Leitrim star Áine Tighe scored two goals to secure Fremantle’s first win of the season.

Meath All-Ireland winner Orlagh Lally and Armagh’s Amy Mulholland secured their first-ever AFLW victory. For Lally, it was a breakout 10 disposal performance.

“I feel I’m adapting to it a bit better now, it’s taken that couple of weeks to get my head around it and get used to that oval ball,” she said after the final whistle. 

For the Eagles, Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy was a stand-out performer. 

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie