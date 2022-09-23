Gilroy goal helps Hawthorn to historic win, Irish trio secure derby victory

AILEEN GILROY AND Áine McDonagh helped Hawthorn to their first AFLW victory as they defeated Sydney 35-31 at the Swinburne Centre.

Sydney raced out of the blocks early on, running up a four-goal lead. Furious Hawthorn coach Bec Goddard let loose at quarter-time and the message registered as the Hawks emerged to turn the game.

Mayo native Gilroy was once again a leading player for the Hawks and scored a crucial goal in the third quarter.

One of the best passages of play you'll see. 🔥#AFLWSwansHawks pic.twitter.com/1L0FGVxGPf — Hawthorn FC AFLW (@hawthornaflw) September 23, 2022

It has been a chaotic week off the field for the Hawthorn club after allegations came to light about their treatment of Indigenous players.

In an ABC Report, they were accused of separating Indigenous players from their families and pressuring one couple to have an abortion.

Post-match, Goddard explained the women’s playing group decided to wear the Indigenous Round guernsey for Friday night’s tie.

“They wanted to wear their Indigenous jumpers because we’re the new face of the club. We’re a new part of football at Hawthorn.

We are inclusive and diverse, and we treat our job as role models as a privilege.”

Elsewhere, Vikki Wall was back on the scoresheet as North Melbourne overcame Western Bulldogs 43 to 28. It is the Dunboyne star’s fourth goal in five appearances. Cork’s Erika O’Shea also played in front of a capacity crowd at Punt Road Oval.

Sarah Rowe was involved as Collingwood defeated Essendon by 11 points while Geelong hammered Clara Fitzpatrick’s St Kilda 71-21 at GMHBA Stadium.

Sinead Goldrick made her return from injury as Melbourne cruised past Carlton 50-8. Alongside Armagh’s Blaithin Mackin, Goldrick marked her comeback from a knee issue with six disposals.

On Thursday, the Western derby took place between Fremantle and West Coast and ended in a close-fought Dockers victory. Leitrim star Áine Tighe scored two goals to secure Fremantle’s first win of the season.

Meath All-Ireland winner Orlagh Lally and Armagh’s Amy Mulholland secured their first-ever AFLW victory. For Lally, it was a breakout 10 disposal performance.

“I feel I’m adapting to it a bit better now, it’s taken that couple of weeks to get my head around it and get used to that oval ball,” she said after the final whistle.

For the Eagles, Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy was a stand-out performer.