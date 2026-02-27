Ireland's Áine Donegan leads at halfway point of European Tour event

IRELAND’S ÁINE DONEGAN holds a two-shot lead at the halfway point of the Ford Women’s NSW, which is an event on the Ladies European Tour [LET].
The 23-year-old Ennis native, who is making her LET debut, is on 11-under after brilliant rounds of 68 and 63 at the Wollongong links near Sydney. Her second round included seven birdies and an eagle on the ninth to keep her just ahead of Australia’s Sarah Kemp, who is in second place on nine-under.
“It was obviously a dream day,” Donegan said after her second round. “I’m a little bit disappointed to finish my second last hole with a bogey, but looking forward to the weekend and yeah, delighted with the start.
“My boyfriend said to me [that] if I get to 10-under, he’d get me a new phone. No, I was just taking it shot by shot. I had a lot of missed putts as well. It could have been much lower. I was happy with how I reacted to them.
Anna Foster from Dublin is also in action at the event, and is currently in a share of 11th place on three-under after carding a 67 in the second round.
