Ireland's Aine Donegan suffers setback at NSW Open
IRELAND’S AINE DONEGAN experienced a frustrating third round at the Women’s NSW Open in Wollongong, Australia.
The 23-year-old, who is making her professional debut on the Ladies European Tour, had sat top of the leaderboard after opening rounds of 68 and 63.
But a three over 74 on Saturday left the Clare native tied for eighth on eight under par.
It was a mixed day for the Lahinch golfer, whose round included five bogeys and two birdies
Hannah Reeves’ 66 means she is currently leading on 12 under par, with fellow Australian Kelsey Bennett one shot adrift in second.
A stunning 62, including a hole-in-one at the par-three 12th, left Thailand’s April Angurasaranee tied third.
Dubliner Anna Foster is tied for 29th after a third-round 70 left her on four under.
You can view the leaderboard in full here.
