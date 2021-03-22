O'Gorman: Onus on players to perform after 'landmark' developments in WNL off-season

WOMEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE [WNL] stalwart Áine O’Gorman has hailed the string of positive developments made ahead of the 2021 season.

Áine O'Gorman at the launch of the 2021 Aviva Soccer Sisters Virtual Skills Hub at Knocklyon United FC in Dublin. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Irish international O’Gorman has been a leading player in the league for quite some time now, so is well versed to share her opinion on recent off-field progress and growth.

“This is probably a landmark year, obviously with the sponsorship coming on board and I think the streaming is going to be great for the exposure of the game and hopefully will create a really good interest around the game,” the Peamount United star said at the launch of Aviva Soccer Sisters Virtual Skills Hub today.

“Hopefully when crowds can finally get into the games, there’ll be more fans at the games than ever. Growing interest that way, I think, is really important. Obviously it’s good to have the U17s and U19s leagues as well and hopefully the league in a few years will benefit from them players coming through, and it can go from strength to strength.”

For those unaware of the specific changes ahead of the WNL’s 11th season, which kicks off this weekend: SSE Airtricity have stepped up as sponsors, alongside the men’s equivalent, following notable struggles in that department over the past few years. For the first time ever, all games will be streamed live, and free, on LOI TV — a move which was met with much acclaim online.

Meanwhile, an U19 tier has been added to bridge the gap from U17 to senior, while prize money has been bumped by 141%. Everything is certainly on the up in terms of off-field matters, to match the strides which have been made on the pitch in recent years.

“Look, the promotion of the league and everything around the league has a much better feeling this year,” O’Gorman adds.

“It has to come back to us as players, that we maintain a professional attitude and elite mindset, that we always want to get better and improve our standards at the club, and push each other to improve.

“For me, it comes back on the player, that we make sure we’re preparing the way we can and that our games are competitive and attractive to watch as well. Hopefully with that, then the set-ups and the clubs will become more professional, and then we can start looking at maybe players turning professional and becoming full-time. That would be the ultimate goal for me, that that environment can be provided in Ireland.”

But the 31-year-old Wicklow woman is realistic. She’ll take all the positives for now, and salutes the additional — hard-earned and much deserved — exposure.

“That’s a welcome pressure for players coming back – now it’s on us to go out and perform and play and hopefully then we’ll continue to grow and develop the attention around the league and it can take off from there.

“It kind of feels like we’re only just getting started now, if you know what I mean. It’s 10 years ago the league started as well, so hopefully from now it’s onwards and upwards.”

She speaks brilliantly about how the onus is on players to now use this platform and keep raising the standards on the field. “It’s up to us to make sure it’s highly competitive and attractive for people to come and watch,” she stresses, prefacing a warning:

“We can’t get too distracted from all this promotion and cameras around as well, we just stick to our jobs and focus on our task of getting three points week in, week out.”

O'Gorman and Rebecca Egan from Knocklyon United FC’s Football For All programme during the launch of the 2021 Aviva Soccer Sisters Virtual Skills Hub. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Peamount’s double-winning captain and the league’s top goalscorer last season, O’Gorman and her side are eyeing a third league title on the bounce in 2021.

First up is Wexford Youths on Saturday [KO 4pm, Ferrycarrig Park], an eye-catching opener against the 2017 and 2018 league champions, and ’18 and ’19 FAI Cup winners.

“It’s a tough game obviously to start off. Away to Wexford is never an easy game. We’re under no illusions this year that it’s going to be any way easier. I think it’s going to be our toughest season to date to try and win the title three times in-a-row.

“Look, we just have to be on our game and I think it could be one of the most competitive seasons yet to date. Just looking forward to getting going, getting down to Ferrycarrig and seeing how it goes.”

The chasing pack are getting closer and closer, O’Gorman admits, having all putting down productive off-seasons.

Shelbourne, who pushed Peas all the way in 2020 and fell just short in a title decider, probably most notably so, bringing in former Irish boss Noel King and a raft of high-profile signings including Saoirse Noonan and Chloe Mustaki.

“Shelbourne have obviously strengthened their squad up, got a new manager in of the calibre of Noel King – which is great, obviously, it’s another big positive, I suppose, for the league to have someone of that calibre back in coaching and managing.

“Obviously DLR – a few of our players have gone over to them and they’re gonna have strength in depth and be a tough team to beat. They have good coaches over there, so they’ll be tactically well set-up as well.

“And then look, Wexford, it’s never an easy game going down to Wexford and we know they’ve got really good young players coming through – Ellen Molloy, Aoibheann Clancy. We can’t be under any illusions, I think we prepare the best we can and focus on our game and make sure our performances are up there week in-week out, no matter who we’re playing. We are under no illusions that we need to be on top of our game every week.”

Lifting the 2020 league trophy. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

While O’Gorman laments the losses from her Peamount squad — “top pro” Niamh Farrelly, who has crossed the waters to Glasgow City, one in particular — she’s confident in those assembled, name-checking two rising talents in Becky Watkins and Della Doherty and pointing out how manager James O’Callaghan will still have a “headache” picking the XI.

Agreeing that Champions League progress is well overdue for an Irish club, with “unfinished business” there from last year’s gut-wrenching defeat at Glasgow, O’Gorman’s full focus is on the season ahead.

And it’s likely to be Peamount’s toughest yet.

“The increase in competitiveness will be a big factor,” she concludes. “We always know right from the off in this league that we are in for a tough game and need to fight for every single ball.

“Wexford and Shels are going to be extremely tough opponents this season. DLR have strengthened very well and are going to be up for it from the off. It will be an extremely competitive league this year right through the division. “Being the champions brings its own challenges as every team always raises their game when we play them and they are always extremely motivated to beat us. It’s up to us to rise to that challenge and keep our standards really high and just focus on our own performance each week.”

