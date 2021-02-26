BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Friday 26 February 2021
Advertisement

Alisson Becker grateful for support following death of his father in Brazil

Jose Agostinho Becker is understood to have drowned when swimming on his property on Wednesday.

By Press Association Friday 26 Feb 2021, 8:42 AM
1 hour ago 994 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5366045

LIVERPOOL GOALKEEPER Alisson Becker has expressed his gratitude for the support he and his family have received following the death of his father.

It is understood 57-year-old Jose Agostinho Becker drowned after going for a swim on his property in Lavras do Sul in Brazil on Wednesday.

Alisson said in a post in both English and Portuguese on his official Twitter account: “I would like to thank everyone for the messages and tributes to my beloved father.

“Our family feels loved by everyone. May God bless each one’s life.”

Alisson’s club had earlier offered its condolences to the player and his family in a statement.

It said: “Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Alisson Becker’s father, Jose, in Brazil on Wednesday.

“The thoughts of everybody at the club are with Alisson and the Becker family at this incredibly sad and difficult time.

“The club requests that the media respects the privacy of Alisson and his family during this time.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Alisson’s team-mates Adrian and Virgil Van Dijk both took to Instagram to express their support, with the former writing: “We are all with you hermano.”

David De Gea, goalkeeper with arch-rivals Manchester United, posted a picture on Twitter of the two of them embracing after a game with the words: “We are all with you.”

Brazilian club Fluminense, where Alisson’s brother Muriel currently plays, said on Twitter: “Fluminense Football Club deeply regret the passing of Jose Agostinho Becker, father of goalkeepers Muriel and Alisson. We wish all strength to his friends and family.”

Liverpool’s next match is away to Sheffield United tomorrow.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie