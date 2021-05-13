BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 13 May 2021
Ajax melt down Eredivisie trophy to make gifts for season ticket holders

‘When we said, ‘This title is for you’ we were expressing how we were doing it for the fans. Sharing the trophy is the ultimate proof that we really are.’

By Press Association Thursday 13 May 2021, 10:29 AM
1 hour ago 2,311 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5436027

AJAX HAVE MELTED down their Eredivisie trophy in order to share the title with supporters who missed out on the success because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The newly crowned Dutch league winners have created over 42,000 “champion stars” from the silverware, which will be distributed to the club’s season-ticket holders.

Each star weighs 3.45 grams, 0.06 of which has come from the trophy.

Ajax general director Edwin Van Der Sar told the club’s website: “This season, we have largely had to play without our fans.

“Well, without them sitting in the stands, at least. Despite this, we have felt their support every week.

“On the way to the stadium, on social media and in our personal contacts.

Previously, when we said, ‘This title is for you’ we were expressing how we were doing it for the fans. However, sharing the trophy is the ultimate proof that we really are.

“After a turbulent year, we are ensuring our fans feel part of our championship.”

Ajax comfortably claimed a 35th Eredivisie title this season and lead second-placed PSV Eindhoven by 14 points with two games remaining.

Erik Ten Hag’s side have played 30 of their 34 league matches in empty stadiums due to Covid-19.

Ajax captain Dusan Tadic said: “Playing in an empty stadium doesn’t compare with an atmospheric Johan Cruyff Arena.

“We have really missed our supporters over the past season here in Amsterdam and during all our matches.

“We therefore want to dedicate this title to our fans and can’t wait to play in front of them again.”

The Dutch Football Association has given Ajax a second trophy as an exception due to the pandemic.

