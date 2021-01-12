BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 12 January 2021
Advertisement

Heisman winner Smith shines as Alabama roll Ohio to claim US national title

It’s coach Nick Saban’s seventh national championship win in college football.

By AFP Tuesday 12 Jan 2021, 7:50 AM
56 minutes ago 794 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5322457
Smith makes a reception in Miami last night.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Smith makes a reception in Miami last night.
Smith makes a reception in Miami last night.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

HEISMAN TROPHY WINNER DeVonta Smith scored three touchdowns as the University of Alabama capped an undefeated season with a 52-24 victory over Ohio State in the US college football championship game.

Najee Harris also scored three TDs as 13-0 Alabama notched their sixth national title under coach Nick Saban, who now has a record seven overall.

“This is a team that was always together,” Saban said of how his players responded to the difficulties of the pandemic-disrupted season.

“Everybody bought into the principles and values of the organization and program,” Saban said. “And they just did a great job. They played together. They supported each other. This is a great team.”

Smith, the first wide receiver since 1991 to win the Heisman as the top college player in the country, didn’t disappoint.

He had 12 catches for 215 yards in the first two quarters, when his 18 points were one more than the Buckeyes’ 17, and he out-gained Ohio State 215-190 yards.

He was unstoppable until injuring a finger on his right hand early in the third quarter, departing first to the sideline and then to the locker room only to return in the fourth quarter to watch from the sidelines.

“I’ll be all right,” said Smith, a likely top-five pick in the next NFL draft.

His 12 catches were a record since the current College Football Playoff system was instituted seven years ago.

His 215 yards were six shy of tying the record for most receiving yards in a full game.

He helped give Alabama a 35-17 halftime lead, which was 45-24 after three quarters.

Once Smith had left, Harris — who finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting — picked up he Smith left off.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, who was third in the Heisman voting, finished with 464 passing yards and five touchdowns.

“Unbelievable,” Smith said. “We just finished writing our story.”

Saban, who coached Louisiana State to the title in 2003, notched his sixth championship with Alabama and his third of the playoff era.

He had entered the contest tied with legendary Alabama coach Bear Bryant for most titles of any college coach.

“I’m just happy that we won tonight,” he said. “I really haven’t thought about that (record) because you’re always looking forward.

“And I just love this team so much,” Saban added. “What they’ve been able to do, I can’t even put it into words.”

© – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie