Former Mayo star Alan Dillon calls for the GAA to review shortened season

FORMER MAYO FOOTBALLER Alan Dillon has called on the GAA to push the inter-county season back out to August or September.

The Fine Gael TD, who contested six All-Ireland senior football finals, said in a statement that Gaelic football and hurling are losing out to other sports with competitions finished before the August bank holiday weekend.

“I’m all in favour of GAA clubs and club players having certainty with dates and when they are playing. This is absolutely needed as club players, coaches, volunteers and supporters are the lifeblood of the GAA. Without them, inter-county teams will not achieve any success,” he said.

“However, it is too early in the year for the senior football and hurling championships to be finished.”

This year’s deciders took place on 17 July (hurling) and 24 July (football). As a result, there has been some criticism of the marquee games in the GAA calendar being brought forward to such early dates.

“We will not have any more action until next January at the earliest – more than five months away. In the meantime, other sports get the attention and coverage the GAA would normally have achieved throughout August and September,” deputy Dillon said.

“Consequently, GAA overall loses out. With all due respect to the club championships, and I value my own as much as anyone else, they will not gain the same attention as the intercounty championships.

“The race for Sam Maguire and Liam McCarthy this year were brilliant, along with the inaugural Tailteann Cup. They kept us enthralled and excited for the last few months. So why lock away your best shows for almost half a year? It simply doesn’t make sense.

“Anyone involved in marketing will say the same. Come the start of 2023, the demand for intercounty games will be immense. It is too long a break from now until then. I would urge GAA officials, club and county board delegates to rethink the issue for future years.

“I know this year’s Congress, held in Mayo in February, agreed a new senior football competition starting next year.

“Great, let’s trial that and see how it goes but we have to re-think the finishing dates of our showpiece competitions. Finishing in July is far too early.”