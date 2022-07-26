Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 26 July 2022
Advertisement

Former Mayo star Alan Dillon calls for the GAA to review shortened season

The Fine Gael TD said a July finish means Gaelic football and hurling are losing out to other sports.

By Maurice Brosnan Tuesday 26 Jul 2022, 11:16 AM
17 minutes ago 685 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5826036
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

FORMER MAYO FOOTBALLER Alan Dillon has called on the GAA to push the inter-county season back out to August or September. 

The Fine Gael TD, who contested six All-Ireland senior football finals, said in a statement that Gaelic football and hurling are losing out to other sports with competitions finished before the August bank holiday weekend.

“I’m all in favour of GAA clubs and club players having certainty with dates and when they are playing. This is absolutely needed as club players, coaches, volunteers and supporters are the lifeblood of the GAA. Without them, inter-county teams will not achieve any success,” he said.  

“However, it is too early in the year for the senior football and hurling championships to be finished.”

This year’s deciders took place on 17 July (hurling) and 24 July (football). As a result, there has been some criticism of the marquee games in the GAA calendar being brought forward to such early dates.

“We will not have any more action until next January at the earliest – more than five months away. In the meantime, other sports get the attention and coverage the GAA would normally have achieved throughout August and September,” deputy Dillon said.

“Consequently, GAA overall loses out. With all due respect to the club championships, and I value my own as much as anyone else, they will not gain the same attention as the intercounty championships.

“The race for Sam Maguire and Liam McCarthy this year were brilliant, along with the inaugural Tailteann Cup. They kept us enthralled and excited for the last few months. So why lock away your best shows for almost half a year? It simply doesn’t make sense.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

“Anyone involved in marketing will say the same. Come the start of 2023, the demand for intercounty games will be immense. It is too long a break from now until then. I would urge GAA officials, club and county board delegates to rethink the issue for future years.

“I know this year’s Congress, held in Mayo in February, agreed a new senior football competition starting next year.

“Great, let’s trial that and see how it goes but we have to re-think the finishing dates of our showpiece competitions. Finishing in July is far too early.”

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie