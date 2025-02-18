Alan Mahon's Ireland return - 'I jumped at the chance to help the national team'

DAY ONE ON the grass, as another new era for the Irish women’s football team gets started.

Carla Ward and her assistant head coach, Alan Mahon, lead training. Former Ireland international Mahon is a vocal presence, happy to be on the international beat after a decade at Manchester City Women.

Football is the focus once again following a turbulent few weeks.

The FAI decided against renewing Eileen Gleeson’s contract after Ireland failed to qualify for Euro 2025 in December, with assistant coach Colin Healy also relieved of his duties.

The fallout and over-and-back which followed Healy’s exit, in particular, has been messy.

Denise O’Sullivan has repeatedly hit out at the FAI for the manner in which Healy’s departure was handled, with Caitlin Hayes also airing her grievances publicly. Aoife Mannion shared her sadness at the episode yesterday.

Mahon — Healy’s direct successor — faced the media after training, and brushed off past events. He insists there will be no issues with player receptiveness through the transition.

“I think when you’re a player, you’re playing for your country. I think all the players will put in 100%,” said Mahon.

“To be honest, because my head was elsewhere, I didn’t really know too much about it.

“That’s not me trying to… I didn’t know. My role is looking forward to what we’re doing.

“The girls have been brilliant over the last couple of days.”

And what of the FAI? Were there any concerns or apprehensions after recent noise: Mannion yesterday suggested the Association conduct an internal review of their processes to be “a really open and inclusive organisation”.

“For me, there were no concerns at all,” Mahon told The 42. “For me, I don’t know what happened.

“An opportunity arose for me. I jumped at the chance. There are not many times you get a chance to help the national team. I was delighted to have the opportunity. I had no worries about it. I just couldn’t wait to get out onto the pitch.”

Mahon speaking to the media this afternoon. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

A phone call from former Aston Villa boss Ward in December set the process in motion, and Mahon is now her No 2 — like he was to Nick Cushing and Gareth Taylor at City.

He says he was never interested in the top Ireland job, despite his name being mentioned as a contender to succeed Gleeson, and Vera Pauw before her.

“I know my role. I am comfortable where I am. It wasn’t something I was pushing for. The first time, I wasn’t interviewed for it. I was happy at City. Timing is everything. Throughout my career whatever has happened at that time I just go with it. I am very lucky to be in the position I am in now.”

Asked if he ever wants to be a manager, Mahon said: “I am happy where I am. At this moment I’m still in a phase where I link up with the manager. I’m happy to have the manager in front of me.

“I’ve always been a number two. I am happy being a number two at the moment. Fast forward four, five years it may be different. But as it stands I am comfortable in my skin and my role.”

At training earlier, Mahon repeatedly stressed the basics and fundamentals. While Ward will oversee “the bigger picture,” her assistant head coach will help implement the playing style. Amber Whitely is the other assistant coach, while Emma Byrne continues in her role as goalkeeping coach.

“The squad itself is a strong squad. It’s down to us and Carla with her tactical awareness and some of the stuff I will do technically, just to try and enhance what has already been built.

“I think Carla likes to play attacking football. I won’t go too much into the previous [management] cause I don’t know too much about it. For us, and how I set up, I like attacking, possession-based football. But ultimately goals wins games so we have to make sure we are scoring.

“Funny enough every time we [City] played against Carla at Villa she always made it difficult for us. That was one of the reasons that made (this job) appealing to me. Sometimes at City, we might get complacent and thought it was fairly easy. But against Villa it was always tough, and she set up accordingly. I’m looking forward to working with Carla, I love her ideas.”

Mahon left the Sky Blues — where he coached Tyler Toland, Megan Campbell, Aoife Mannion and Tara O’Hanlon, and indeed once tried to sign Katie McCabe — last June.

He has been “half-based” in Ireland since, coming home to mind his mother, Maureen.

“The timing of it was all just right. I believe in stuff like that. It happened for the right reason.

“My time at City, we actually went our separate ways, there were changes and I felt I had gone kind of stale, I felt I wasn’t progressing. So I just wanted a change of scenery. And with my mum and the way she was, I just thought it’s actually quite a nice thing to step back and enjoy other things at that time.”

Mahon on the ball for Ireland in 2000. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Maureen unfortunately passed away on St Stephen’s Day, and Alan holds her memory dear.

Mahon, who hails from Rialto, enjoyed a colourful playing career before moving into coaching. He played in the Premier League, Champions League and in three League Cup finals — 2000, 2002 and 2006 — and won two senior Ireland caps at Lansdowne Road and Giants Stadium in 2000.

“I’m a local lad from Dublin — just to be on the map, to play for Ireland, to play in a cup final… back then, there was no internet, so I think the biggest thing to tell your Mum and Dad was, ‘I might be on Match of the Day.’”

He laughs now about being called “a burst balloon” by former Tranmere Rovers manager John King, but reflects on his days there, and at Blackburn Rovers, Wigan Athletic and others, fondly.

Representing Ireland was the overarching highlight, and doing so again as assistant head coach is an honour.

It will all hit home at Tallaght Stadium on Friday night when the national anthem sounds before the Nations League opener against Türkiye.

“It will be emotional. I was chatting about it today and it’s hard to explain. The way I was brought up, the anthem was something I’m passionate about.

“I remember being a lounge boy in Rialto and everybody stopped when they played it at midnight. That was part of the culture. To have that in your DNA, it’s always important and emotional.”