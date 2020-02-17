This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 17 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Some fellas didn't know their team-mates' names' - Waterford defy winter upheaval to make winning start

Alan Reynolds’ side collected all three points in Inchicore on Friday.

By Paul Dollery Monday 17 Feb 2020, 3:53 PM
8 minutes ago 159 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5010158

alan-reynolds-celebrates-at-the-final-whistle Waterford manager Alan Reynolds celebrates after their win over St Patrick's Athletic. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DESPITE SEEING HIS side begin their season with a valuable victory on the road, Alan Reynolds reckons there’s plenty of improvement required from Waterford.

A new-look Blues outfit earned a 1-0 win against St Patrick’s Athletic in Friday night’s League of Ireland Premier Division opener at Richmond Park.

Kevin O’Connor scored early in the second half after being teed up by Matty Smith, who intercepted Robbie Benson’s attempted backpass to Pat’s goalkeeper Brendan Clarke.

While understandably thrilled with the outcome, Reynolds admitted that his team were fortunate to take all three points from Inchicore at the expense of Stephen O’Donnell’s men.

“I’d like us to be better than that,” he said. “I know there was a lot of effort and character, but we won’t be able to ride our luck every week like that. We’ve got to pass the ball better than that.”

Reynolds was forced to build an almost-entirely new squad during a winter of upheaval. Only two of the players who started against Pat’s – Sam Bone and Michael O’Connor – played for Waterford last season. 

Among the new arrivals who featured in Friday’s win was veteran goalkeeper Brian Murphy, as well as the centre-back pairing of Akin Odimayo and Andre Burley.

robbie-mccourt-and-kevin-oconnor-celebrates-at-the-final-whistle Kevin O'Connor is congratulated by Robbie McCourt following his decisive goal at Richmond Park. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Following a decade-long spell in the UK during which he played for Ipswich Town, Queens Park Rangers, Portsmouth and Cardiff City, Murphy’s return to the League of Ireland was announced by his hometown club on Wednesday.

Waterford also confirmed the double loan signing of Odimayo and Burley from English Championship club Reading last week. Reynolds was full of praise for the pair, who were “excellent” in their Waterford debuts having only joined the club 24 hours earlier.

“Some fellas didn’t know their team-mates’ names. Fellas came in the day before but that will help them grow,” said the Blues boss, whose side will host Bohemians at the RSC on Friday night.

“We played a really good team and rode our luck at times. We got a goal at the right time and just hung in there. I suppose only for Brian Murphy it would have been a different score.

“He came in on Wednesday and you could see everyone getting a lift and a boost from it. Having him in goal and the two lads at centre-back, at least you have a base.”

– With reporting by Dave Donnelly

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie