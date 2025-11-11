Alan Sheehan sacked as Swansea head coach after six months in charge

ATHLONE MAN ALAN Sheehan has been sacked as Swansea City head coach after a disappointing run of results.

Swansea are 18th in the Championship, having won four and lost six of their 15 league games so far this season.

The Welsh side lost 4-1 at home to Ipswich on Saturday and have not won since 25 October when they beat Norwich 2-1.

The 39-year-old was appointed as full-time head coach in April following two impressive stints in interim charge of the Swans.

Sheehan initially took over in December 2023, overseeing seven games with a win percentage of 43%.

His second spell in charge saw him record a win percentage of 58.3% from 13 games, including a run of five wins in a row.

“However, in the wake of a disappointing run, it is felt results and performances do not meet the standards expected at this stage of the season, and we have had to take this difficult decision,” the club said in a statement.

Swansea City owners Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen said in the statement: “Alan has been instrumental in helping improve the club through two periods of time. Alan has a tireless work ethic, an honest approach and a positive attitude. He has put his full effort into the job on behalf of the club.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Alan for all of his hard work during his time at Swansea City. We wish Alan and his family all the best for the future.”

Though capped only to U21 level for Ireland, Sheehan had a lengthy career in England’s lower leagues, playing more than 400 games across a near-20 year career.

Sheehan grew up in Coosan, Athlone, and having played for Belvedere in Dublin, he was signed by Leicester City as a teenager.

He had lengthy spells at Notts County and Luton Town during his career. He completed his Uefa A Licence while at Luton where he played from 2016-20, and returned to the club to work on the coaching staff after he retired from playing in 2022.

He has been at Swansea since 2023 following a brief spell at Southampton on Nathan Jones’ coaching staff. Jones had given Sheehan his first coaching job at Luton.