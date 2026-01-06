Alban Hysa steps down as manager of Bohemians women's side

ALBAN HYSA HAS stepped down as Bohemians women’s first-team manager.

The Albanian led Bohs to two national cup finals in 2025, finishing as runners-up to Wexford and Athlone Town in the All Island Cup and FAI Cup respectively.

That run saw Hysa named the 2025 Women’s Premier Division Manager of the Year.

Hysa said: “I want to thank everyone at the club for giving me the opportunity to manage this club.

“I’m leaving with happy memories of last season. I believe we improved as a team. We got to two national cup finals, which was an important milestone for the club.

“It was agonising to go so close in both cup finals but I am proud of the team and what we achieved together last year. I wish the club and players every success for the future.”

Alan Murphy, assistant manager for the past two seasons, will take charge for the interim period.

Meanwhile, midfielder Sadhbh Doyle has joined Shamrock Rovers from Peamount United.

The 25-year-old is James O’Callaghan’s second signing ahead of the 2026 campaign, after 22-year-old defender Therese Kinnevey joined the Hoops from Galway United.