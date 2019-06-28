This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-Liverpool and Roma midfielder Aquilani announces retirement

The former Italian international has decided to call it a day at the age of 34.

By The42 Team Friday 28 Jun 2019, 5:47 PM
1 hour ago 2,725 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4702325
Celebrating a goal with Reds captain Steven Gerrard in 2010.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Celebrating a goal with Reds captain Steven Gerrard in 2010.
Celebrating a goal with Reds captain Steven Gerrard in 2010.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

ALBERTO AQUILANI, WHO played for Italy as well as clubs including Roma, Liverpool, Juventus and Fiorentina, has retired.

The 34-year-old midfielder is hanging up his boots after leaving Las Palmas at the end of the 2017-18 season.

Aquilani, who flopped in an ill-fated Premier League spell at Anfield after signing from Roma for €20 million in 2009, will not seek another club after a year out of the game.

He played 38 times for Italy and also had spells with Triestina (loan), Juventus (loan), Milan (loan), Sporting, Pescara and Sassuolo (loan).

“After a period of reflection, I think the time has come to hang the shoes on that nail that we all hate,” he wrote on Instagram.”But there is a time for everything.

And now the time has come to take new paths, different for everyday aspects, but at the same time attractive as new challenges.

“I took some time to understand what was the best choice. But despite the many proposals [that] arrived, I think it’s time to say enough.”

Soccer - UEFA Champions League - Group A - Chelsea v A.S. Roma - Stamford Bridge Holding off Chelsea's John Obi Mikel in the Champions League while at Roma. Source: EMPICS Sport

Roma legend Francesco Totti, who recently ended a career-long association with the club, was among Aquilani’s former team-mates who sent messages of support.

“What a player,” wrote Totti, while Serie A legend Luca Toni added: “Top player and now comes the fun! Enjoy it!”








The42 Team





