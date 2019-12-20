This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 20 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Alderweireld puts pen to paper on new Spurs deal until 2023

The defender has ended speculation surrounding his future by signing a new contract with the North London club.

By The42 Team Friday 20 Dec 2019, 11:20 AM
8 minutes ago 113 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4942927
Tottenham Hotspurs' Toby Alderweireld.
Image: Tim Goode
Tottenham Hotspurs' Toby Alderweireld.
Tottenham Hotspurs' Toby Alderweireld.
Image: Tim Goode

TOBY ALDERWEIRELD HAS has signed a new deal with Tottenham until 2023 to end prolonged speculation over his future, the Premier League club have confirmed.

Centre-back Alderweireld was into the final six months of his previous terms and had been tipped to leave at the end of the season.

However, the Belgium international, who joined Spurs from Atletico Madrid in 2015, has now put pen to paper on a fresh contract, in a huge boost to recently appointed head coach Jose Mourinho.

Alderweireld played in 50 of Tottenham’s 58 matches last season, including 12 out of 13 games in their run to the Champions League final.

He has also been a mainstay in the backline this term, starting 16 out of 17 Premier League fixtures.

After committing his long-term future to Tottenham, the 30-year-old defender told his club’s official website: “I’m very happy. No words can describe it.

“Another couple of years with Spurs – there’s no place I can be happier. I’m honoured to be at this club and I’m a small piece of the puzzle to take this club to the next level. This is just the beginning of something big and something exciting.”

Ajax academy product Alderweireld was one of three key Spurs players due to be out of contract at the end of the season, along with Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen.

The futures of Vertonghen and Eriksen remain unclear, but Alderweireld insists there is nowhere he would rather be.

“If you’re happy and enjoying yourself time will fly. My family are also very happy here and I have had a good connection with the fans from the beginning,” he added.

“Everyone knows my connection with Ajax, but now I’m a Spurs player and I cannot see myself playing for another team. It works both ways – the club likes me and I love the club, the fans, the stadium. It’s like I’m living some sort of dream.

“From the moment I came here they accepted me and we have become friends. We really work for each other and can achieve big things. We could not have achieved the things we have over the last few years if you’re not a very good group.

“We have gone from young players into adults and now it’s time to become even better. We want to finish in the top four to reach the Champions League again. We showed last season we can beat any team on our day so there are exciting times to come. We are going in the right direction.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie