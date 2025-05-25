Offaly native Alex Dunne eliminated after chaotic crash in Monaco

ALEX DUNNE’S HOPES of extending his lead at the top of the Formula 2 championship were dealt a major blow after his involvement in a multi-car pile up at the beginning of the featured race in Monaco.

Jak Crawford eventually triumphed in twice red-flagged event, the first of which came after the Offaly native made a poor start from pole position.

The McClaren junior driver was beaten at the first turn by Victor Martins and connected to cause chaos.

Almost half the field were involved in the crash, up to 11 at one point, and Richard Verschoor was also eliminated after hitting Dunne.

Red flags were thrown and it was bump back down to earth for the impressive Dunne who has already enjoyed two victories this season to lead the standings going into Monaco.