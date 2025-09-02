IRELAND’S ALEX DUNNE will be back behind the wheel of McLaren’s Formula 1 car this week at the Italian Grand Prix.
Offaly teenager Dunne has been selected by McLaren to drive in Friday’s Free Practice 1 session at the iconic Monza track outside Milan.
The 19-year-old, who is part of McLaren’s driver development programme, previously drove the team’s MCL39 car at the Austrian Grand Prix in June, where he clocked the fourth-fastest time in the session.
Dunne said: “My first one in Austria was an extremely special day for me, but I think to do it again in Monza, which is a track which is so historic and prestigious, is definitely going to put a very big smile on my face.
“Really looking forward to it. Hopefully I can build and improve on what was already a strong outing in Austria, and help Lando [Norris] and Oscar [Piastri] as much as possible going into their weekend.”
Dunne, who races for Rodin Motorsport, currently sits fifth in the F2 Drivers’ Championship with four rounds of racing remaining.
Offaly teen Alex Dunne to get another taste of F1 action at Italy's iconic Monza track this week
