Offaly teen Alex Dunne to get another taste of F1 action at Italy's iconic Monza track this week

IRELAND’S ALEX DUNNE will be back behind the wheel of McLaren’s Formula 1 car this week at the Italian Grand Prix.

Offaly teenager Dunne has been selected by McLaren to drive in Friday’s Free Practice 1 session at the iconic Monza track outside Milan.

The 19-year-old, who is part of McLaren’s driver development programme, previously drove the team’s MCL39 car at the Austrian Grand Prix in June, where he clocked the fourth-fastest time in the session.

Dunne said: “My first one in Austria was an extremely special day for me, but I think to do it again in Monza, which is a track which is so historic and prestigious, is definitely going to put a very big smile on my face.

“Really looking forward to it. Hopefully I can build and improve on what was already a strong outing in Austria, and help Lando [Norris] and Oscar [Piastri] as much as possible going into their weekend.”

Dunne, who races for Rodin Motorsport, currently sits fifth in the F2 Drivers’ Championship with four rounds of racing remaining.