Advertisement
More Stories
Alex Dunne pictured on Friday at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium. Alamy Stock Photo
Freeformula 2

Alex Dunne slips to fourth in F2 standings after finishing seventh in Belgium sprint race

The Offaly man will start Sunday’s feature race in pole position.
2.35pm, 26 Jul 2025

ALEX DUNNE HAS slipped back to fourth place in the Formula 2 Drivers’ Championship after taking seventh in the sprint race at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

Dunne, who will start tomorrow’s feature race in pole position, was aiming to close the gap on current leader Richard Verschoor today. But his seventh-place finish in a time of 41:54.105 sees him drop from third to fourth on 110 points. The Offaly man has been overtaken by Leonardo Fornaroli who won the sprint race in 41:49.222 to put him on 114 points.

Jak Crawford is currently second on the Drivers Championship leaderboard with 116 points.

Dunne will start Sunday’s feature race in pole position after clocking the fastest time in Friday morning’s free practice session. He set the fastest time in qualifying as well, his best time of 1:57.151 topping the pile by more than four-tenths of second as he claims his second pole position of the season. 

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie