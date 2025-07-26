Alex Dunne slips to fourth in F2 standings after finishing seventh in Belgium sprint race

ALEX DUNNE HAS slipped back to fourth place in the Formula 2 Drivers’ Championship after taking seventh in the sprint race at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

Dunne, who will start tomorrow’s feature race in pole position, was aiming to close the gap on current leader Richard Verschoor today. But his seventh-place finish in a time of 41:54.105 sees him drop from third to fourth on 110 points. The Offaly man has been overtaken by Leonardo Fornaroli who won the sprint race in 41:49.222 to put him on 114 points.

Jak Crawford is currently second on the Drivers Championship leaderboard with 116 points.

Your point scorers from an incredible Saturday Sprint at Spa! 👀✨#F2 #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/NFTyK5r7GM — Formula 2 (@Formula2) July 26, 2025

Dunne will start Sunday’s feature race in pole position after clocking the fastest time in Friday morning’s free practice session. He set the fastest time in qualifying as well, his best time of 1:57.151 topping the pile by more than four-tenths of second as he claims his second pole position of the season.