Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 5 May 2021
Take a first look at the new Alex Ferguson film

Never Give In, a documentary about Manchester United’s legendary manager, is set for release later this month.

By The42 Team Wednesday 5 May 2021, 10:53 AM
man-utd-1999-legends-v-bayern-munich-legends-old-trafford Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford. Source: PA

IT’S THREE YEARS to the day since Alex Ferguson needed emergency surgery to save his life after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

During the recovery, the former Manchester United manager feared he would lose his memory and that was the motivation behind his decision to make a new documentary.

Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In sees the 79-year-old Scot, “a Govan boy”, recount his upbringing in Glasgow, his playing days and one of the greatest managerial careers in the history of football. 

The film also explains how the fact his wife Cathy was Catholic caused problems for the couple during Alex’s time at Rangers. 

Directed by his son Jason, it will be in UK cinemas from 27 May and available on Amazon Prime Video in Ireland and the UK from 29 May.

Take a first look at the official trailer, which has been released this morning:

Source: Manchester United/YouTube

