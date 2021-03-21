'Ultimately we let him down' - Preston boss departs, leaving Irish international gutted

PRESTON NORTH END are on the hunt for a new manager for the 2021/22 season after announcing the departure of Alex Neil this afternoon.

Neil spent almost four years in charge at Deepdale, and has been in charge of several Irish players during his time at the helm.

The 39-year-old leaves just one day after the sides’ 1-0 home defeat to Luton, noting afterwards: “I won’t lie, it’s probably as difficult as it’s ever been for me.”

It was Preston’s third defeat in as many games, and extended a run of form that has seen them record just three wins in their last 17 fixtures in all competitions. The side are currently 16th in the Championship, nine points above the relegation zone.

“Preston North End Football Club can confirm that it has today parted with the services of its Manager, Alex Neil,” a statement from the club today read.

“Alex joined the club in the summer of 2017 and he leaves us with our thanks and very best wishes for the future.

“It is the intention that Frankie McAvoy will take up the position of interim Head Coach and work with Steve Thompson, Mike Pollitt and Paul Gallagher in taking the team for the remaining eight games of the season.”

Alan Browne, one of the Irish contingent at the Lilywhites, paid tribute to his departing boss this afternoon while on international duty.

“I was pretty gutted earlier,” the Corkman said during a media briefing having linked up with Stephen Kenny’s squad ahead of the kick-off of their World Cup qualifying campaign.

“He has been fantastic for me and my career, a lot of the lads at Preston as well, he did a fantastic job and us, as players, ultimately we let him down as he’s not the one going out on the pitch but he’s the one taking the criticism.

“Its gutting for me but am here in the camp now and need to put all my focus on that and worry about that when I get back to my club.”

- with reporting from Gavin Cooney.