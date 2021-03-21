BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 21 March 2021
Advertisement

'Ultimately we let him down' - Preston boss departs, leaving Irish international gutted

Alan Browne was one of many Irishmen to play under Alex Neil’s stewardship.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 21 Mar 2021, 7:57 PM
47 minutes ago 2,403 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5387904
Alex Neil (file pic).
Image: PA
Alex Neil (file pic).
Alex Neil (file pic).
Image: PA

PRESTON NORTH END are on the hunt for a new manager for the 2021/22 season after announcing the departure of Alex Neil this afternoon.

Neil spent almost four years in charge at Deepdale, and has been in charge of several Irish players during his time at the helm.

The 39-year-old leaves just one day after the sides’ 1-0 home defeat to Luton, noting afterwards: “I won’t lie, it’s probably as difficult as it’s ever been for me.”

It was Preston’s third defeat in as many games, and extended a run of form that has seen them record just three wins in their last 17 fixtures in all competitions. The side are currently 16th in the Championship, nine points above the relegation zone.

“Preston North End Football Club can confirm that it has today parted with the services of its Manager, Alex Neil,” a statement from the club today read.

“Alex joined the club in the summer of 2017 and he leaves us with our thanks and very best wishes for the future.

“It is the intention that Frankie McAvoy will take up the position of interim Head Coach and work with Steve Thompson, Mike Pollitt and Paul Gallagher in taking the team for the remaining eight games of the season.”

Alan Browne, one of the Irish contingent at the Lilywhites, paid tribute to his departing boss this afternoon while on international duty.

“I was pretty gutted earlier,” the Corkman said during a media briefing having linked up with Stephen Kenny’s squad ahead of the kick-off of their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“He has been fantastic for me and my career, a lot of the lads at Preston as well, he did a fantastic job and us, as players, ultimately we let him down as he’s not the one going out on the pitch but he’s the one taking the criticism.

“Its gutting for me but am here in the camp now and need to put all my focus on that and worry about that when I get back to my club.”

- with reporting from Gavin Cooney.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie