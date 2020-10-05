BE PART OF THE TEAM

Man United sign Porto full-back in reported €15 million deal

Alex Telles is set to provide competition for Luke Shaw.

By AFP Monday 5 Oct 2020, 6:27 PM
1 hour ago 13,618 Views 11 Comments
MANCHESTER UNITED responded to their defensive woes by signing Brazil left-back Alex Telles from Porto for a reported initial fee of £13.5 million pounds (€15 million) on Monday.

Telles agreed a four-year contract, with the option to extend by a further year, just 24 hours after United were thrashed 6-1 by Tottenham.

The 27-year-old is set to replace Luke Shaw at left-back as United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tries to plug the holes in his leaky defence.

“To join a club with the prestige of Manchester United is a huge honour. You have to work hard to get to this moment in your career and now I am coming to this club, I can promise that I will give everything in my heart to be a success here,” Telles told United’s website.

“I won many trophies at FC Porto and I want to continue that at United. The manager has a clear plan and direction for this team and I can’t wait to pull on the famous shirt.”

Solskjaer added: “First and foremost, I welcome Alex to United. He is a player we have been tracking for some time and his performances over the past few years are exactly what we are looking for. 

“He is a fighter and a winner and will add real determination and competition to the squad.

“Alex has the qualities, both as a player and as a person, that we want here at Manchester United.”

Telles, who won league titles among a number of honours at both Porto and Turkish side Galatasaray, is United’s second major signing since the end of last season following the arrival of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek.

With just hours left before the transfer window closed on Monday, United were also close to signing former Paris Saint Germain striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer.

 

