BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Sunday 21 February 2021
Advertisement

Friend backs flying winger Wootton to get Ireland's call

The winger scored a superb brace against Cardiff tonight in Connacht’s bonus-point win.

By Garry Doyle Saturday 20 Feb 2021, 10:35 PM
1 hour ago 3,415 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/5361008
Wootton touches down for his second try.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Wootton touches down for his second try.
Wootton touches down for his second try.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ANDY FRIEND, THE Connacht coach, has backed Alex Wootton to get pushed into the Ireland squad after his in-form winger took his scoring tally to 10 tries from 13 games this season.

Now the top tryscorer in the Pro14, Wootton’s contributions changed the course of tonight’s game, as Connacht went from 10-6 down to 20-10 ahead in the course of five unforgettable minutes just before half-time.

When he was specifically asked if Wootton should get a look in with Ireland, Friend replied: “Yes (he should).

“Everyone is going to have an opinion on that and I feel a few blokes of ours should get a look in. I know Alex has caught the attention of the national selectors previously and that performance tonight won’t hurt his chances.

“All we can do is play our best rugby as a team and all these blokes can do is play their best rugby as individuals.

“I have to say that Alex has been brilliant for us since he came in. He has a way of finding that tryline. I just love his speed, his reading of the game and the confidence he has out there.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

For Wootton, loaned to Connacht for the season from Munster, tonight’s win was vital in the sense that it keeps alive Connacht’s slim hopes of making it into this season’s Pro14 final. It also, pretty much, leaves them assured of Champions Cup rugby next season.

“We put a lot of focus on breaking them down,” Wootton said afterwards. “The conditions were really difficult tonight. We had a tricky start but we always had that belief that we could come back. It was nice to get back to winning ways.”

Friend added: “We said coming into this run of five games that all we can do is win. We are not getting ahead of ourselves, Treviso next Friday can be a tricky side, so we can’t think about Munster until that game is out of the way.”

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie