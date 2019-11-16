This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 16 November, 2019
Sweden striker racially abused during Euro qualifier in Romania

Sweden’s 2-0 win was temporarily halted by the referee last night.

By The42 Team Saturday 16 Nov 2019, 10:42 AM
Isak: "Incredibly sad".
Image: Vadim Ghirda
Isak:
Isak: "Incredibly sad".
Image: Vadim Ghirda

ALEXANDER ISAK WAS subjected to racist abuse as Sweden booked their spot at Euro 2020 with a 2-0 win over Romania on Friday.

Isak, 20, came off the bench during the win in Bucharest, with the game halted shortly after his 78th-minute introduction because of comments in the Swede’s direction.

While play was then allowed to continue, the Real Sociedad forward confirmed he had reported racist abuse to the referee, describing the incident as “incredibly sad”.

The young attacker was also booed loudly by the crowd every time he touched the ball as the fans responded to the match being halted.

“Of course it is sad for the moment, but at the same time we were prepared for such things to happen, even if it does not help in that way,” Isak told C More TV.

“I think I could handle it well and the team’s support was incredible too.

“We did well and it is incredibly sad that such things happen, but what should we do?”

Sweden did the damage against their opponents in the first half with Marcus Berg putting them ahead in the 18th minute before Robin Quaison doubled the advantage in the 34th.

Isak has 10 caps for his national team after making his debut in a 2017 friendly against Ivory Coast.

With one game remaining, Sweden (18 points) are second to Spain (23) in Group F, with both sides having already progressed.

The42 Team

