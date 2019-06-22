This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 22 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Alexis Sanchez isn't loved at Man United like he is with Chile, says national team boss

Reinaldo Rueda has suggested that the 30-year-old doesn’t have the same relationships at Old Trafford.

By The42 Team Saturday 22 Jun 2019, 12:38 PM
12 minutes ago 139 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4693593
Sanchez during a Champions League meeting with Valencia in October.
Image: Martin Rickett
Sanchez during a Champions League meeting with Valencia in October.
Sanchez during a Champions League meeting with Valencia in October.
Image: Martin Rickett

CHILE HEAD COACH Reinaldo Rueda has suggested that Alexis Sanchez feels more love and affection with his national team than he does at Manchester United.

Alexis endured a miserable 2018-19 Premier League season as he scored just two times in all competitions over the entire campaign, with United finishing a disappointing sixth in the table.

His form has been much better on the international stage, however, as he scored his second Copa America goal in as many games in a 2-1 win over 10-man Ecuador on Friday.

The former Arsenal and Barcelona forward, who also played through an ankle injury, struck a 51st-minute winner to move onto two Copa goals, sending his side through to the quarter-finals in the process.

Alexis’s well-documented struggles at Old Trafford have seen him manage just five goals in 45 appearances across all competitions since joining the Red Devils in January 2018.

That form has seen him linked with an exit in the summer, with Serie A side Inter having been mooted as a potentially interested party, while a shock loan move to Palmeiras has also been mentioned in the press.

And Rueda feels that Alexis’s struggles domestically are a reflection of United being “unbalanced”, suggesting that he doesn’t get the same levels of affection with his club as he does on the international scene.

Brazil Soccer Copa America Ecuador Chile Sanchez scored the winner for Chile against Ecuador last night. Source: Ricardo Mazalan

“He has the motivation, affection and some relationships that he has in the national team and maybe he didn’t have them in Manchester,” Rueda said after Chile’s victory over Ecuador.

“He arrived at a difficult, inopportune moment, perhaps in the most unbalanced United in recent years.”

Chile are guaranteed to advance from Group C after also winning their opening game 4-0 against Japan, but they must avoid defeat against Uruguay in Rio de Janeiro on Monday to secure top spot.

Uruguay started with a bang as they too recorded a 4-0 win to begin their Copa America campaign, easing past an Ecuador side whose ill-discipline saw them shown the first of what would be two red cards in as many games.

However, they struggled to a 2-2 draw with Japan last time out and need at least a draw to be certain of qualification to the knockout stages.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie