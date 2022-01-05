St Patrick's Athletic midfielder Lewis joins League One side on a free transfer

Alfie Lewis lifting the FAI Cup trophy. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

ALFIE LEWIS HAS agreed to join Plymouth Argyle.

The 22-year-old spent more than a decade at West Ham, before signing for St Patrick’s Athletic in February 2021 — initially on loan.

Londoner Lewis extended his stay in Inchicore when his contract at the Hammers expired in the summer, and helped the Saints to win the FAI Cup on top of a second-place finish in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Now a free agent, the midfielder has been snapped up by League One side Plymouth, who have been interested in him since last year.

“Alfie was a good prospect at West Ham and has gone and played a year of men’s football in Ireland,” said manager Steven Schumacher.

He is a player we highlighted in the summer and we feel he is one we can develop and hope he can be a big player for us now and in the future.”

The club’s director of football, Neil Dewsnip, added: “I am really pleased that Alfie has decided to join us.

“While we have had to wait a little longer to sign Alfie, we are all delighted that we have added him to our group.”

