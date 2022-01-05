Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Wednesday 5 January 2022
Advertisement

St Patrick's Athletic midfielder Lewis joins League One side on a free transfer

The 22-year-old has signed for Plymouth Argyle, following a successful season in the League of Ireland.

By The42 Team Wednesday 5 Jan 2022, 1:20 PM
41 minutes ago 1,039 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5646367

alfie-lewis-celebrates-winning Alfie Lewis lifting the FAI Cup trophy. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

ALFIE LEWIS HAS agreed to join Plymouth Argyle.

The 22-year-old spent more than a decade at West Ham, before signing for St Patrick’s Athletic in February 2021 — initially on loan.

Londoner Lewis extended his stay in Inchicore when his contract at the Hammers expired in the summer, and helped the Saints to win the FAI Cup on top of a second-place finish in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Now a free agent, the midfielder has been snapped up by League One side Plymouth, who have been interested in him since last year.

“Alfie was a good prospect at West Ham and has gone and played a year of men’s football in Ireland,” said manager Steven Schumacher.

He is a player we highlighted in the summer and we feel he is one we can develop and hope he can be a big player for us now and in the future.”

The club’s director of football, Neil Dewsnip, added: “I am really pleased that Alfie has decided to join us.

“While we have had to wait a little longer to sign Alfie, we are all delighted that we have added him to our group.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie